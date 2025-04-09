Tom Hanks, Bill Nye the Science Guy and others wish Gayle King luck before Blue Origin space flight

With just days remaining before her historic journey to space on a women-led Blue Origin space flight, "CBS Mornings" host Gayle King received an emotional sendoff.

"CBS Mornings" co-hosts Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil surprised King with a special "Talk of the Table" segment on Tuesday, sharing a short video filled with advice and well wishes from celebrities and friends.

"That's not in the script here," commented King before Dokoupil directed the team to "roll the tape."

While King admitted she's still very overwhelmed by the upcoming mission, she said she's also really excited and thanked everyone for the sweet words. "That was so nice! That was really nice. Thank you, thank you," she said after watching the video.

Here's a look at some of the special messages people shared ahead of King's epic space journey on April 14.

Celebrities, TV hosts, educators and more

"First of all, Gayle, do not unbuckle until they say you can unbuckle," advised actor Tom Hanks. "Get over to a window as soon as possible. And linger there as long as possible."

"It's an adventure of a lifetime. Something you never done before and you will never do again. Embrace the journey," said "Star Trek" icon William Shatner, who traveled to space himself in 2021.

"You'll be an astronaut," said Bill Nye, science educator and television host. "Here's wishing you a safe journey and the joy of discovery."

"If you feel queasy, don't throw up because it will float in the air and get in everybody's hair, and that's nasty," warned American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

"It's wild, Gayle. You're putting a lot of trust in these people. But we have trust in you," said Megan Rapinoe, a retired American professional soccer player.

"Best of luck. Can't wait to pick your brain as soon as you get home. Bye!" said actress and host Drew Barrymore.

"Gayle, we could go to Space Mountain. I could take you to Six Flags and you can get on a roller coaster or go to the carnival and get on a rocket ship," said Kevin Frazier, co-host of "Entertainment Tonight."

"To infinity and beyond," said co-host of "Entertainment Tonight" Nischelle Turner. "One small step for Gayle King, one giant step for us journalists."

"CBS Mornings" family

"Hi, Gayle! Gayle, you're going to space," said Burleson. "And remember, keep your eyes open."

"You get to do this thing and come back and tell a story that only you can tell," added Dokoupil.

"You're going to space and we're so excited for you," added "CBS Mornings" featured host Vladimir Duthiers.

"Gayle, we are so proud of you. I know this is not easy, but you can do it. We love you. Take a picture up there," said "CBS Mornings Plus" co-host Adriana Diaz.

Astronauts and space travelers offer advice

"I cannot wait for you and I to take a ride to space," said Aisha Bowe, a former NASA rocket scientist and tech founder, who will become the first person of Bahamian heritage to travel to space, when she rides with King. "All systems are go. Countdown to launch starts now."

"I know you're a little nervous. I was, too. That's natural. We are putting our bodies on rockets," said Emily Calandrelli, who traveled to space aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket in 2024. "They will give you a maximum absorbency garment, aka, an adult diaper, you'll be fine."

"Seeing the Earth from space is just incredible," said Sen. Mark Kelly, a retired astronaut. "Once you go to space, you get the question all of us get: 'Did you see any aliens?' This is my alien. His name is Paul."

"Enjoy the ride up. Should be exciting. And I wish you and your crewmates well," said retired American astronaut Scott Kelly.

"Take in each microsecond of the experience. The beauty, the awe and wonder," added veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson, who has logged more time in space than any American or any woman worldwide.

"It's going to be awesome. It's amazing. It is beyond anything you can ever expect," said co-anchor of ABC's "Good Morning America" Michael Strahan, who traveled to space on in 2021, aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket.

Watch live coverage of "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King's trip to space aboard a Blue Origin rocket on Monday, April 14, starting at 9 a.m. ET on CBS, CBS News 24/7 or Paramount+. King is joining a historic all-women flight crew, traveling to space alongside Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen and Kerianne Flynn.