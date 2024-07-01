Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Proctor "relieved of duty," transferred out of Norfolk after Karen Read mistrial

Massachusetts State Police relieve Trooper Michael Proctor of duty and transfer out of Norfolk Massachusetts State Police relieve Trooper Michael Proctor of duty and transfer out of Norfolk 03:27

CANTON - State Trooper Michael Proctor was "relieved of duty" Monday and will be transferred out of the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office State Police Detective's Unit.

Proctor will be transferred out of the Attorney General's Office detective unit on Sunday, July 7, following the state police collective bargaining agreement, which requires a five-day notice for new job assignments.

Lead investigator in Karen Read case "relieved of duty"

State police said the decision is separate from the ongoing internal investigation. Proctor has been placed on leave, which means while he is technically on the force and being paid, he is not allowed to function as a state trooper.

There are four options as a result of the disciplinary hearing.

He could be reinstated.

He could be suspended with pay.

He could be suspended without pay.

He could receive restricted duties.

Proctor cannot be fired as a result of the hearing. He can step down from his position.

There is no set date for the hearing.

Who is Michael Proctor?

Proctor was the lead investigator on Karen Read's case for the Norfolk County District Attorney. He has been on the force for around 10 years.

Read's attorneys have accused him of covering for witnesses who are also his friends and planting evidence. He says he is not guilty of any wrongdoing. The defense has also questioned the relationship Proctor and his wife had with Canton Selectman Christopher Albert and his wife. Christopher Albert is the brother of retired Boston police officer Brian Albert, who owned the home where O'Keefe's body was found in 2022.

Proctor has denied all allegations of bias and wrongdoing.

Proctor's testimony during the Karen Read trial

Proctor testified for the prosecution during the trial. His text messages during his investigation of Karen Read were read out loud in court.

"These juvenile, unprofessional comments have zero impact on the facts and the evidence and the integrity of this investigation," Proctor testified.

One message sent to his wife said, "waiting to lock whackjob up." Another to his bosses while he went through Read's phone said, "No nudes so far." He also texted his sister, "hopefully she kills herself."

Governor Maura Healey said she was "disgusted" by the text messages and said Proctor's messages could damage police work across Massachusetts.