How Vice President Kamala Harris became "brat" Multiple videos have surfaced online over the last two days referring to likely Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris as a "brat." So how did this viral sensation begin, and why is her campaign embracing it? Abigail De Kosnik, associate professor for the Berkeley Center for New Media, joins "America Decides" to explain how British pop star Charli xcx's album has become a part of the 2024 race.