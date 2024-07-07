Biden speaking at Philadelphia church today before traveling to Harrisburg

In first 2024 debate, Trump and Biden discuss the economy, abortion policy and more In first 2024 debate, Trump and Biden discuss the economy, abortion policy and more 04:03

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- President Biden is back in Pennsylvania on Sunday for a series of campaign events after canceling his planned speech at the annual conference of the National Education Association in Philadelphia.

Mr. Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in Philadelphia around 10 a.m. ET, where they were met at the airport by Mayor Cherelle Parker and Pennsylvania Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman. The Bidens and mayor then traveled to northwest Philadelphia, where the president is scheduled to speak during a church service.

President Biden with Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman CBS Philadelphia

After the speech in Philadelphia, the president and first lady will travel to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, for a community event with union members and local Democrats. According to Biden's campaign, he'll meet with Gov. Josh Shapiro, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, Sen. Bob Casey and Sen. John Fetterman and others throughout the day.

Mr. Biden, who traveled to Philadelphia in May with Vice President Kamala Harris to launch their "Black Voters for Biden-Harris" initiative," was originally scheduled to appear Sunday at the annual NEA conference in Philadelphia. That speech was canceled after the NEA's union, the National Education Association Staff Organization, announced a strike and set up picket lines around the Pennsylvania Convention Center in downtown Philadelphia Friday.

Mr. Biden, who is fighting to save his endangered reelection effort, had planned to speak at the NEA conference, but his campaign said the president is a "fierce supporter of unions and he won't cross a picket line."

The picket line effectively ended the weeklong convention, canceling the last three days of programming, the NEA said.

The NEA, which has school employee union affiliates in every state, has endorsed Biden.

The union announced it filed two unfair labor practice complaints over what it says is NEA's failure to comply with basic union requirements, and is accusing the NEA of unilaterally removing holiday overtime pay and failing to provide information on outsourcing $50 million in contracts.

In a statement, the NEA said it remained fully committed to a fair bargaining process. It also said it was "deeply concerning that misinformation has been shared" that misrepresented contract negotiations.

Mr. Biden's dual-city visit Sunday comes as the president works to shore up support for his reelection campaign following a shaky debate performance against former President Donald Trump last month.

According to a CBS News source, following the debate and suggestions that Mr. Biden drop out, the president told campaign staff in no uncertain terms that he doesn't plan to leave the race. "Let me say this as clearly as I possibly can and as simply and straightforward as I can: I am running. I'm the nominee of the Democratic Party. No one's pushing me out. I'm not leaving," he said, according to one source.