JetBlue flight rolls off runway at Boston's Logan Airport upon arrival from Chicago

Passengers escape injury when JetBlue plane rolls into grass at Logan Airport

A JetBlue flight landing at Logan Airport in Boston from Chicago rolled off the runway and on to the grass Thursday morning. Airport officials said there were no reports of injuries.

The Airbus A220 arrived from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. A photo taken by a passenger on another plane showed multiple fire engines and emergency vehicles responding to the scene.

The JetBlue flight that rolled off the runway and onto the grass at Logan Airport in Boston. Alex Aferiat

A Massport spokesperson said runway 33-L is closed while crews assess the plane. Passengers were being bused to the terminal.

"JetBlue Airways Flight 312 went into the grass while turning off the runway at Boston Logan International Airport around 11:55 a.m. local time on Thursday, June 12," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Ground stop at Boston's Logan Airport

The FAA said there was a ground stop for departures out of Logan Airport until about 2 p.m. "due to aircraft emergency." There was a chance the ground stop could be extended beyond then, the FAA said.

Departures out of Boston are being delayed an average of 30 minutes or more because of the incident, the FAA said.