Jennifer Aniston announces chance to attend "Friends" reunion taping to raise money for coronavirus efforts

Jennifer Aniston announced Tuesday that the cast of "Friends" is offering a chance to attend their highly-anticipated reunion special — to help raise money for the All In Challenge. The actors are the latest to join in on the digital fundraiser, which is auctioning and raffling off celebrity experiences, big-ticket items and more to help raise money to feed those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're so excited to join the All In challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time," Aniston wrote on Instagram, alongside a old promotional photo of the main cast members of friends."Can't wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected."

Aniston, as well as the other five original cast members — Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — are participating in the sweepstakes.

The sweepstakes, which fans can enter for a donation as low as $10, is dubbed "The One Where You Meet The Entire Cast Of 'Friends'" on the All in Challenge's website.

The winner of the sweepstakes and five friends will get to attend the taping of the reunion special on Stage 24, the sitcom's original soundstage at the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, according to the sweepstake's website. The special is being produced by HBO Max, WarnerMedia's new streaming service.



In addition, the winner and their guests will even get a chance to "sip a cup of coffee" with the cast at Central Perk, the show's iconic coffee shop. Lastly, they will receive the VIP experience while on the Warner Bros. studio tour.

And there's no need to worry about flights or accommodations — round trip tickets and a two night hotel stay are included for the six travelers, according to the site.

The reunion special, along with all 236 episodes of the comedy, was originally set to be available to HBO Max subscribers when the platform launches in May 2020. However, the sweepstakes site said the special's filming day is "currently not determined," so the winner may have to wait a bit longer to claim their prize. Those interested have until May 8 to enter.

The All in Challenge, which is operated by the All In Challenge Foundation, was launched April 14 and spearheaded by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin. It has raised more than $15 million for Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America's Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen. All of the proceeds of the challenge will be donated directly to the charities, according to its website.

Christopher Brito contributed to this report.