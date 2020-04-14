Justin Bieber and Kevin Hart among celebrities auctioning off experiences to feed the hungry

Celebrities are auctioning off experiences to raise money to feed elderly, children and frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic as part of the #AllInChallenge, an initiative launched on Tuesday. Some of the headliners include singer Justin Bieber comedian Kevin Hart and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

The challenge, which was spearheaded by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin, consists of a person accepting the challenge and then posting a video explaining why they're participating and what they're donating. Then, the person has to challenge someone else to do the same.

The effort has already garnered more than $1 million as of Tuesday afternoon, just hours after the launch, according to the initiative's website. All of the proceeds will be donated to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen America's Food Fund and No Kid Hungry.

"COVID-19 has impacted our lives in such an unprecedented way, but through it all, I've been encouraged by our country's relentless desire to help others, especially around the ever-growing number of families now struggling to find food," Rubin said in a statement. "It takes unity and strength in numbers to save lives and ensure that our most vulnerable populations have consistent access to healthy meals."

Hart is offering a speaking role in his next film and a VIP experience with a trailer, assistant and car service. Bieber will fly to your house for a private show of "One Less Lonely Girl." Johnson is offering to watch the Lakers courtside with a donor and to play H.O.R.S.E. with them. Billionaire Mark Cuban is offering a one-day contract with the Dallas Mavericks and the opportunity to play in a preseason game.

I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Help me feed the hungry during this challenging time. Go to https://t.co/OjfuURDx9y to donate for a chance to have me fly to your town and sing OLLG to you. Thanks pic.twitter.com/wio7yXylgH — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 14, 2020

"The coronavirus has all taken us by storm," Hart said in a video. "I am going to do my part. I'm creating the next big movie star. You can be the next Denzel [Washington] or the next Kerry Washington."