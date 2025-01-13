Strong earthquake hits southwestern Japan, triggering tsunami advisories

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 has hit southwestern Japan, the country's Meteorological Agency said Monday.

Tsunami advisories were issued for Miyazaki Prefecture, where the temblor was centered, in the southwestern island of Kyushu, as well as nearby Kochi Prefecture, shortly after the quake struck at 9:19 p.m. local time, according to the agency.

The U.S. Geological Survey revised its estimate down from 6.9, adding that "there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake" for the United States.

The JMA nevertheless urged the public to stay away from coastal waters.

"Tsunami can strike repeatedly. Please do not enter the sea or go near coastal areas," the agency said on social media.

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 has hit southwestern Japan, the country's Meteorological Agency said Monday. USGS

The extent of damage was not immediately clear.

There were no irregularities reported at Ikata Nuclear Plant following the earthquake, NHK reported, citing Shikoku Electric Power, the Reuters News Agency reported.

Japan is frequently hit by earthquakes because of its location along the "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

Last August, a powerful earthquake struck off southern Japan, causing mostly minor injuries but raising the level of concern over possible major quakes stemming from an undersea trough east of the coast.

An earthquake on Jan. 1, 2024 in Japan's north-central region of Noto left more than 240 people dead.