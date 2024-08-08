Strong earthquake with 7.1 magnitude hits off southern Japan, prompts tsunami advisory

Tokyo — A powerful earthquake struck off Japan's southern coast on Thursday, triggering a tsunami advisory.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake registered a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 and was centered off the eastern coast of Japan's southern main island of Kyushu at a depth of about 18.6 miles.

It issued a tsunami advisory, predicting waves up to 3.3 feet high along the southern coast of Kyushu and nearby island of Shikoku.

The operation Bullet trains was halted on Kyushu after the temblor.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.