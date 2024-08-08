Watch CBS News
World

Strong earthquake with 7.1 magnitude hits off southern Japan, prompts tsunami advisory

/ CBS/AP

8/7: CBS Evening News
8/7: CBS Evening News 19:28

Tokyo — A powerful earthquake struck off Japan's southern coast on Thursday, triggering a tsunami advisory.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake registered a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 and was centered off the eastern coast of Japan's southern main island of Kyushu at a depth of about 18.6 miles.

It issued a tsunami advisory, predicting waves up to 3.3 feet high along the southern coast of Kyushu and nearby island of Shikoku.

The operation Bullet trains was halted on Kyushu after the temblor.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.