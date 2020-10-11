Jaime Harrison, Lindsey Graham challenger, raises record $57 million in 3rd quarter

Washington — Jaime Harrison, a Democrat working to defeat GOP Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, brought in a record-breaking $57 million in the third quarter of 2020, his Senate campaign announced Sunday.

Harrison's haul is the highest quarterly amount raised by a Senate candidate in U.S. history, smashing former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke's record of $38 million when he ran in 2018.

"This campaign is making history because we're focused on restoring hope back to South Carolina," Harrison's spokesman Guy King said in a statement. "While Lindsey Graham continues playing political games in Washington, Jaime Harrison is remaining laser-focused on the real issues impacting people here, like healthcare, broadband access and COVID relief for businesses and families."

According to Harrison's campaign, 994,000 people donated to his election bid, with the average contribution $37. He received 1.5 million donations in the three-month span.

Graham, who was first elected to represent South Carolina in the Senate in 2002, and Harrison, the former chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, are neck-and-neck in the South Carolina Senate race. A CBS News Battleground Tracker poll in late September showed Harrison just behind Graham, with 44% support to Graham's 45%.