We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Knowing what the gold ownership restrictions are is essential for anyone navigating today's high-priced gold market. Bloomberg Creative/Getty Images

Gold's price rally over the past year has reshaped how many investors think about the precious metal. Throughout 2025, gold's upward trajectory led to numerous broken price records, with a combination of easing interest rates, lingering inflation concerns and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty pushing demand higher. At the same time, central banks continued to add more gold to their reserves, while individual investors increasingly turned to physical gold as a hedge against economic instability, helping to further bolster its price growth.

The price of gold is now sitting at nearly $4,500 per ounce, meaning that investors who bought in when prices were lower are now sitting on positions worth significantly more than they paid. That means even gold holdings that may have once felt modest — a few coins, a handful of bars or a retirement allocation — could represent a much larger share of your net worth. But as the gold market continues to shift, it makes sense to pay closer attention not just to gold's price movements, but to the rules surrounding ownership, reporting and long-term planning.

That, in turn, raises an important question: Is there a limit on how much gold you're allowed to own? Knowing what gold ownership restrictions, regulations and rules actually apply is essential for anyone navigating today's high-priced gold market.

Find out how to add gold to your investment portfolio now.

Is there a limit on how much gold you can own?

The short answer is no, there is no federal limit on how much gold Americans can own today. You're legally free to purchase and hold as much physical gold as you want, whether in coins, bars, jewelry or other forms. This might seem obvious, but it represents a significant shift from earlier American policy.

From 1933 to 1974, private gold ownership was actually largely illegal in the United States under Executive Order 6102, which was signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt during the Great Depression. Under that order, the government required citizens to turn in their gold in exchange for paper currency, although there were exceptions for jewelry, certain rare coins and small amounts for industrial use. This ban lasted for over four decades until President Gerald Ford signed legislation that restored Americans' right to own gold bullion and coins in 1974.

Today's regulatory environment is dramatically different. You can buy gold without registering purchases with the government or facing ownership caps. However, there are some reporting requirements investors should understand. For example, gold dealers must report certain transactions to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), particularly when you sell them specific quantities (generally 25 ounces or more of gold bars or certain coin types). Making a cash purchase of over $10,000 when buying gold can also trigger reporting requirements under anti-money laundering laws.

The IRS also treats gold as a collectible for tax purposes, meaning profits from gold sales held for more than one year may face a maximum capital gains tax rate of 28%, higher than the typical long-term capital gains rates for stocks. When you sell gold, you're responsible for reporting those transactions on your tax returns, and dealers who buy back gold may issue Form 1099-B depending on the transaction.

Learn more about the benefits of gold investing today.

Smart strategies for adding gold to your investment portfolio

Financial advisors typically suggest limiting gold exposure to 5% to 10% of your total portfolio, using it as a hedge rather than a primary investment vehicle. That's because, unlike stocks or bonds, gold doesn't generate income through dividends or interest, so its value comes entirely from price appreciation. That said, knowing what gold investing options make sense for your portfolio matters just as much as knowing how much you should own.

Investors have multiple options for gold exposure, after all, and each comes with unique benefits and downsides. Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds offer convenience and liquidity without storage concerns, though they come with management fees. Gold mining stocks provide leveraged exposure to gold prices but add company-specific risks. And, physical gold, whether coins, bars, or rounds, gives you direct ownership but requires secure storage and insurance considerations.

If you're planning to purchase physical gold, be sure to buy from reputable dealers and verify the purity and authenticity of your purchase, especially for larger gold bars. You'll also want to consider the storage costs, which can include home safes, safe deposit boxes or professional vault storage services. Insurance is another factor. Homeowners insurance typically provides limited coverage for precious metals, so separate policies may be necessary for substantial holdings if you plan on storing your gold in your home.

Market timing matters, too. Gold prices can shift quickly depending on what's happening with the economy, but dollar-cost averaging into gold positions can help smooth out price volatility rather than making one large purchase. And, it's important to understand that gold often moves inversely to stock markets and the dollar's strength, which can make it an effective diversification tool during economic stress, but it is not a guaranteed profit generator.

The bottom line

American investors face no federal restrictions on how much gold they can own. But while you can legally accumulate unlimited amounts of gold, smart investing means understanding tax implications, reporting requirements and how gold fits into your broader financial strategy. Whether you're drawn to gold as an inflation hedge, portfolio diversifier or long-term wealth preservation tool, approaching it with knowledge of both the legal landscape and practical considerations will help you make decisions that align with your financial goals.