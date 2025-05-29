We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you haven't paid your IRS tax bill yet, you may want to pursue tax relief as soon as possible. Getty Images

By June, the rush of tax season is long gone. The reminders about filing your taxes by the annual deadline have slowed to a crawl, the tax-related headlines have moved on and most people have checked filing and paying their taxes off their to-do lists. But if you're still carrying tax debt owed to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) bill, that unpaid bill can start to feel heavier as the weeks go by.

At this point, you may also feel unsure about your options for catching up. After all, the IRS expects to be paid by the April 15 filing deadline, and the interest is racking up on your unpaid tax debt. In turn, you might be worried that any opportunity to fix the situation has already come and gone. That's especially true if you're hearing more from the IRS than you'd like.

But while the calendar has moved on from tax season, your chance to address what you owe hasn't necessarily disappeared. Whether you're behind by a little or a lot, it's important to get ahead of potential collection efforts before they escalate. Is it too late to consider your tax relief options, though?

Is June too late to consider tax relief?

In short, no — June is not too late to seek tax relief. While the official tax deadline has passed, the IRS doesn't stop working after April 15, and neither do your options.

In fact, if you've already filed your return but haven't paid off your tax bill, you're in a better position than someone who hasn't filed at all. The IRS knows what you owe and may already be assessing penalties and interest, but they also want to work with taxpayers who are actively trying to resolve their debts. Here's what hasn't changed in June:

You can still apply for a payment plan to spread out your balance over time.

You may be able to negotiate with the IRS

If your financial situation is especially tight, you might qualify to temporarily pause IRS collection efforts

You could even apply for certain types of penalty relief

What has changed, however, is the clock. As more weeks pass, interest continues to accrue, and unpaid taxes can eventually lead to enforcement actions, like wage garnishment, bank levies or tax liens. June isn't too late to get ahead of those consequences, but the window of opportunity won't stay open forever.

How can I pursue tax relief now?

If you owe taxes and haven't paid, here's how to take control of the situation now, before things get worse:

Know what you owe

Check your IRS balance online using the agency's online portal. It shows your current debt total, including interest and penalties, and helps you avoid being caught off guard.

Consider your payment plan options

The IRS offers both short-term and long-term payment plans:

A short-term plan (for balances under $100,000) gives you up to 180 days to pay in full.

A long-term plan (aka an installment agreement) lets you pay monthly over several years, though setup fees may apply.

These can often be set up online, and they'll help stop additional collection actions as long as you stay in compliance.

Explore other IRS relief programs

If you can't realistically pay the full amount, even over time, you may qualify for one of these options:

Offer in Compromise: You propose an amount you can afford to pay, and if the IRS accepts, the rest is forgiven

You propose an amount you can afford to pay, and if the IRS accepts, Currently Not Collectible status: If paying would leave you unable to cover basic living expenses, the IRS may temporarily halt collection efforts. Your debt doesn't go away forever, but it buys you time.

If paying would leave you unable to cover basic living expenses, the IRS may temporarily halt collection efforts. Your debt doesn't go away forever, but it buys you time. Penalty abatement: If this is your first time being late or you're facing unexpected hardship (like a medical emergency or job loss), you may qualify for penalty forgiveness

Get professional help if needed

Tax debt can be complicated, especially once penalties start piling up or collection notices start arriving. If you're feeling overwhelmed or unsure which tax relief option fits your situation, now may be the right time to bring in a professional.

Tax relief specialists, which typically include enrolled agents, certified public accountants and tax attorneys, can assess your finances, explain which IRS programs you may qualify for and help you complete the necessary paperwork accurately. They can also communicate with the IRS on your behalf.

Just be sure to vet any tax relief company or professional you're considering. Look for licensed tax professionals with experience resolving IRS debt, not just companies that make bold promises about "eliminating" your tax bill. Be cautious of high upfront fees and watch for red flags like guarantees of specific outcomes or requests for payment before services are rendered.

By June, many tax professionals are also past the busy season rush, meaning you may be able to get more dedicated attention and quicker help than you would during the first few months of the year.

The bottom line

Owing back taxes can feel like a weight that only gets heavier with time, but June is still early enough to make meaningful progress. Whether you're just now catching up or have been hoping the IRS would forget (they won't), tax relief is still on the table. From payment plans to hardship-based options, the IRS has systems in place to help people who are trying to do the right thing, even if they're a little late.

The worst thing you can do, though, is ignore the problem. But if you take action now, you may be able to stop penalties from stacking up, avoid more aggressive collections and start chipping away at what you owe on your own terms.