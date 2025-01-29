We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are a few different strategies a tax relief service can use to try and reduce your tax bill. Getty Images

Tax season can be stressful enough on its own, but when you're facing a hefty tax bill or are still dealing with delinquent tax debt from years prior, it can feel downright overwhelming. After all, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) isn't exactly known for its leniency, and tax debt can quickly become overwhelming if left unaddressed. So, whether you've fallen behind on payments, received an unexpected assessment or are struggling with years of accumulated tax debt, you might be wondering if there's any way to lighten the load.

The good news is that there may be ways to do that. What many people don't realize is that the tax code includes various provisions for reducing tax debt. The challenge is knowing how to navigate these complex regulations and successfully negotiate with the IRS — which is something that most taxpayers aren't equipped to handle on their own.

That's where tax relief services come into play. These specialized firms employ experienced tax specialists and enrolled agents who understand the nuances of tax law and have experience negotiating with the IRS on behalf of taxpayers. While they can't make your tax debt disappear entirely, they can often help reduce what you owe through several legitimate methods.

Chat with a tax relief expert about your options today.

4 ways a tax relief service can reduce your tax bill

If you're looking for ways to reduce your tax debt, here are a few ways a tax relief service can help:

Offer in Compromise (OIC) negotiations

One of the most powerful tools in a tax relief service's arsenal is the ability to negotiate an Offer in Compromise with the IRS. An Offer in Compromise is a way to settle your tax debt for less than what you owe, but the IRS only approves OICs if they believe you genuinely can't pay the full amount, either in a lump sum or through installments — so a tax relief service can be invaluable during this process.

A tax relief service can assess your financial situation, prepare a strong case and negotiate with the IRS on your behalf. They'll ensure that your offer meets the IRS's criteria, improving your chances of acceptance. If successful, an OIC can significantly reduce your tax burden and allow you to move forward without the constant stress of looming debt.

Find out how to settle your IRS tax debt here.

Penalty abatement assistance

One of the biggest frustrations people have with their tax debt is the accumulation of penalties and interest. The IRS penalties can add up to 25% or more of the original tax debt, so even a relatively small initial debt can balloon into a much larger amount due to late fees and compounding interest.

Tax relief services can help you request penalty abatement, though, which is the removal of these additional charges, if you have reasonable cause for not meeting your tax obligations. The servicers know how to document and present circumstances like financial hardship, medical emergencies or incorrect tax advice from tax professionals in a way that resonates with IRS reviewers. A successful penalty abatement can save you thousands of dollars, even if you still need to pay the original tax amount.

Installment agreement optimization

If paying off your tax debt in full isn't feasible, an installment agreement can break it down into manageable monthly payments. The IRS offers different types of payment plans, but qualifying for the best terms can be tricky, as can finding one that truly works for your financial situation.

Tax relief professionals know the ins and outs of these agreements and can negotiate lower monthly payments or extended timelines to help ease your financial strain. More importantly, they know how to advocate for lower monthly payments by properly documenting your financial hardship and using the IRS Fresh Start initiative provisions that you might not know about. And, with a well-structured plan in place, you can avoid harsh penalties while gradually paying off what you owe.

Strategic tax return review and amendment

In certain cases, reducing your tax bill starts with correcting past mistakes. Tax relief services can help with this by thoroughly reviewing your previous returns to identify potential errors or missed deductions that could be working against you. If they find legitimate opportunities to reduce your tax liability, they can help you file amended returns and even secure a refund. This process requires extensive knowledge of tax law and documentation requirements, though — which is precisely the type of expertise that tax relief professionals have developed through years of experience.

The bottom line

Working with a tax relief service isn't a magic solution to make all your tax problems disappear overnight. However, these professionals can provide valuable expertise and representation that most taxpayers simply don't have access to on their own. They understand the complex web of tax regulations, relief programs and negotiation strategies that can lead to meaningful reductions in your tax debt.

Before hiring a tax relief service, just make sure to do your due diligence. Look for firms with a strong track record, positive client reviews and transparent pricing. Be wary of companies that make unrealistic promises about eliminating all your tax debt or guarantee specific results. Ultimately, the most reputable tax relief services will be upfront about what they can and cannot do for your specific situation.