Investing in gold stocks could pay off this fall. Here's why.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are a few reasons why adding gold stocks to your portfolio could make sense this fall. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gold has proven to be a smart investment overall this year, with the price of the precious metal rising steadily since the start of 2024. Not only has gold's price hit several price milestones so far this year, but it has also demonstrated significant growth in value. For example, on January 1, gold was priced at $2,063.73 per ounce. Today, that price is sitting at an impressive $2,519.38 per ounce.

That represents a gain of about $455 per ounce — or an uptick of approximately 22% — in less than a year. But gold is typically considered a long-term investment, so this type of quick, substantial growth in a relatively short period is unusual. That has led to more attention from investors and reaffirmed gold's status as a reliable store of value and a hedge against economic uncertainty.

While physical gold tends to be the go-to for many investors seeking to capitalize on the metal's rising value, there are other gold-related assets that warrant consideration, with gold stocks, in particular, presenting an intriguing opportunity for investors right now. These securities, which represent ownership in companies involved in gold mining, exploration or production, offer a unique way to gain exposure to the gold market — and investing in them could pay off this fall.

Ready to get started? Learn more about your gold investing options here.

Why investing in gold stocks could pay off this fall

There are a few reasons why gold stocks could be a good bet right now, including:

Ongoing economic uncertainty

This fall, global economic uncertainties continue to loom large. Ongoing geopolitical tensions, inflation concerns and the high likelihood of interest rate adjustments by the Federal Reserve are helping to create an environment of financial instability, and historically, such conditions have driven investors toward safe-haven assets like gold.

That matters because gold stocks often amplify the movements in gold prices. When the price of gold rises due to economic uncertainty, for example, gold mining companies typically see increased profitability, which can lead to higher stock prices. This amplification effect means that if gold continues its upward trajectory, gold stocks could potentially outperform physical gold in terms of returns.

The diversification that gold stocks offer within a portfolio can also be particularly attractive during times of market volatility, which could be important this fall, considering the recent (but unsustained) market downturns that have occurred. Other sectors may struggle with economic headwinds, but the gold sector could provide a counterbalance, helping to stabilize your overall portfolio performance.

Find out more about how gold investing could benefit your portfolio now.

Technological advancements in mining

The gold mining industry has been undergoing a technological revolution, with many companies investing heavily in automation, artificial intelligence and more efficient extraction methods. These advancements are likely to bear fruit in the coming months and years, potentially leading to increased profitability for well-positioned mining companies.

In turn, you could benefit from identifying and investing in gold stocks for companies at the forefront of this technological revolution this fall. Many of these firms are poised to see improved operational efficiencies, reduced costs and potentially higher profit margins – which could happen even if gold prices were to stabilize or experience modest growth.

And, as environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors become increasingly important to investors, the mining companies employing more sustainable and efficient mining practices may attract more investment. That, in turn, could potentially drive up their stock prices, helping your investment to pay off.

The potential for higher dividends

As gold prices have risen and mining companies have focused on operational efficiencies, many firms in the sector have seen improved cash flows. This financial health has allowed some companies to increase their dividend payments to shareholders, a trend that could continue if gold prices remain strong.

For income-focused investors, gold stocks that offer attractive and growing dividends could be particularly appealing this fall. These stocks can provide a combination of potential capital appreciation as gold prices rise and a steady income stream through dividend payments.

And, in a low-interest-rate environment, the yields offered by some gold stocks may be more attractive than those available from traditional fixed-income investments. That can make them an interesting option for diversifying your income sources within your portfolio.

Increased merger and acquisition activity

The gold mining sector has seen increased merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in recent years, a trend that is expected to continue into the fall and beyond. As larger mining companies seek to replenish their reserves and smaller companies look for capital to develop promising projects, M&A deals can create significant value for shareholders.

As a result, investing in gold stocks this fall could potentially pay off from this trend in two ways. One is that owning shares in a company that becomes an acquisition target could result in a premium payout. Another is that well-executed mergers can lead to synergies and cost savings, potentially boosting the acquiring company's profitability and stock price.

In turn, it could benefit you to keep an eye on junior mining companies with promising exploration results or reserves, as these could be attractive targets for larger firms looking to expand their asset base.

The bottom line

While investing in gold stocks carries its own set of risks and requires careful consideration, investing in these securities could offer significant benefits this fall. From the potential for amplified returns in a rising gold price environment to the benefits of technological advancements and M&A activity, gold stocks present a compelling case for investors looking to capitalize on the precious metal's ongoing bull run. Before you buy in, though, be sure to conduct thorough research and consider your risk tolerance to ensure that this type of investment aligns with your goals and portfolio needs.