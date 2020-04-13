Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
This week on 60 Minutes: New York's health care workers treating coronavirus describe lack of equipment, infections of colleagues; Then, dealing with the mental health issues brought on by the coronavirus pandemic; And, the resurrection of New York's St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.
Sick doctors, nurses and not enough equipment: NYC health care workers on the fight against the coronavirus
Mental health challenges during the coronavirus pandemic
Nearly 20 years after being destroyed on 9/11, a New York City church is being resurrected
