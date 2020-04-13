ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

This week on 60 Minutes: New York's health care workers treating coronavirus describe lack of equipment, infections of colleagues; Then, dealing with the mental health issues brought on by the coronavirus pandemic; And, the resurrection of New York's St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.

Short Supply, Staying Well, The Resurrection of St. Nicholas

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

Sick doctors, nurses and not enough equipment: NYC health care workers on the fight against the coronavirus

New York's health care workers treating coronavirus describe lack of equipment, infections of colleagues

Mental health challenges during the coronavirus pandemic

Dealing with the mental health issues brought on by the coronavirus pandemic

Nearly 20 years after being destroyed on 9/11, a New York City church is being resurrected

The resurrection of New York's St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church

White House adviser to 60 Minutes: Show me your pandemic story

White House adviser to 60 Minutes: Show me your pandemic story

"He had a world view." Wynton Marsalis on late father

Wynton Marsalis honors father on 60 Minutes

Easter on Mt. Athos

Easter on Mt. Athos

Finding light in the holidays during the darkness of the coronavirus pandemic

Finding light in the holidays during the darkness of the coronavirus pandemic
© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.