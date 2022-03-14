ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
"The gospel according to Ted Lasso": Behind the scenes of the uplifting show that changed Hollywood
Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the $560 billion investment in America's transportation infrastructure
In Wisconsin, a political battle over the 2020 vote still rages
Jason Sudeikis on making "Ted Lasso" and the show's future
Secretary Pete Buttigieg explains how the infrastructure law will affect you
Russian onslaught on Ukraine expanding in intensity and reach
