Russian onslaught on Ukraine expanding in intensity and reach

Tonight, the Ukrainian military is facing a dramatic escalation in this conflict after a missile attack on a military base not far from the Polish border.

The regional government said at least 35 people have been killed after Russian aircraft fired more than two dozen missiles at the base.

It's the first attack to take place that far west and it reflects how the Russian onslaught has now expanded in intensity and reach.

The northern city of Chernihiv has come under another night of heavy bombardment.

While Russian forces close in on the capital, cities like Irpin, just northwest of Kyiv, have been battered by Russian artillery, sending residents fleeing for their lives.

You can see what it's come down to for the people who don't have vehicles, who have fled from these villages just in the back of these cargo trucks, they are being handed warm drinks and some water and something to eat, at least they're safe for now.

Covering the battle underway in Irpin cost U.S. journalist Brent Renaud his life. Police say he was shot dead when Russian troops opened fire on his car.

In a bid to boost morale, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was seen visiting injured soldiers in Kyiv to thank them for their service.

Tonight, hundreds of thousands of civilians face another night of shelling, in sub-freezing temperatures without food, water, electricity, or a safe way out.