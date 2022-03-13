Ukraine Crisis
American journalist shot and killed by Russian forces in Ukraine, police say
Barack Obama says he tested positive for COVID-19
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, killing 35
Ukrainian foreign minister urges West to send more fighter jets
Democrats anxious about 2022 believe they can run on Biden's agenda
William Hurt, Oscar-winning actor, dies at 71
"Don't expect the Mueller report": Video to play key part in Jan. 6 hearings and report
Ukraine says power has been restored to Chernobyl plant
Pete Buttigieg explains how the infrastructure law will affect you
In Wisconsin, a political battle over the 2020 vote still rages
Bill Whitaker reports from Wisconsin, where the 2020 vote remains center stage.
