Watch CBS News
60 Minutes Overtime

ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

/ CBS News

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

Radio Free Europe's familiar mission in 2023

Radio Free Europe’s return to prominence in Russia and former Soviet territories | 60 Minutes 13:14

Scientists say planet in midst of a sixth mass extinction

Earth currently experiencing a sixth mass extinction, according to scientists | 60 Minutes 13:17

Recognizing and treating obesity as a disease

Promising new weight loss medication in short supply and often not covered by insurance | 60 Minutes 13:24

How agriculture hastens species extinction

How agriculture hastens species extinction | 60 Minutes 05:48

Doctors explain how Wegovy and Ozempic work

Doctors explain how Wegovy and Ozempic work | 60 Minutes 03:28

Dr. Anthony Fauci on 60 Minutes over the years

Dr. Anthony Fauci on 60 Minutes over the years | 60 Minutes 01:19

Prince Harry tells 60 Minutes about his decision to speak publicly

Prince Harry tells 60 Minutes about his decision to speak publicly | 60 Minutes 00:58

First published on January 2, 2023 / 12:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.