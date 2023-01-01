ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
Radio Free Europe's familiar mission in 2023
Scientists say planet in midst of a sixth mass extinction
Recognizing and treating obesity as a disease
How agriculture hastens species extinction
Doctors explain how Wegovy and Ozempic work
Dr. Anthony Fauci on 60 Minutes over the years
Prince Harry tells 60 Minutes about his decision to speak publicly
