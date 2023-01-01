Doctors explain how Wegovy and Ozempic work

Anti-obesity drugs are growing in popularity in the United States as a greater number of Americans are being diagnosed with obesity than ever before.

This week on 60 Minutes, correspondent Lesley Stahl reported on treatments for obesity that are often expensive and not always covered by health insurance.

Among the medications discussed in the report are Wegovy and Ozempic. The drugs are both made by the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk and contain the active ingredient semaglutide. Other than their recommended dosage levels, the medications are the same. However, Novo Nordisk applied for approval for them from the Food and Drug Administration under different brand names to treat different conditions. Ozempic was first approved by the FDA as a type 2 diabetes medication in 2017. Wegovy was approved by the FDA as a chronic weight management treatment in 2021.

Both drugs are administered through an injection using a device that resembles an EpiPen. In the video above, Dr. Caroline Apovian, a weight management specialist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, who consults for Novo Nordisk, explains how the medications work. Dr. Apovian also noted that some of the side effects of semaglutide include nausea, vomiting, and constipation. A complete list of side effects for the drugs can be found online.

While reporting this story, 60 Minutes learned that some patients have experienced challenges finding Wegovy and Ozempic despite being prescribed the medications by a physician.

In a statement, Novo Nordisk told 60 Minutes the intermittent shortages of Ozempic pens dosed at 0.25 mg and 0.5 mg were caused by "demand coupled with overall global supply constraints." The company said all doses of Wegovy are on track to be "broadly available at retail pharmacies across the country" in the beginning of 2023.

