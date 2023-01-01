Watch CBS News
Dr. Anthony Fauci on 60 Minutes over the years

Last night marked not only the end of a year, but also the end of an era. Dr. Anthony Fauci, at 82, President Biden's chief medical advisor and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease stepped down after nearly 39 years.

In eight 60 Minutes stories, Dr. Fauci spoke with our late colleague Ed Bradley about the development of AIDS drugs. He spoke with us about questionable "cures" for AIDS.

Lesley Stahl asked about drug resistant "superbugs." Steve Kroft talked with him about H5N1 bird flu. In 2016, it was mosquito-borne Zika. And recently, COVID-19.

Dr. Fauci spoke directly, in language the average American could understand. And he wasn't afraid of a little controversy in the service of science and medicine.

