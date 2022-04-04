Watch CBS News

ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

4/3/2022: City of Lions, Londongrad, Laurie Anderson
Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

Hospitals and health care workers in Ukraine under attack, a violation of the 1864 Geneva Convention

Hospitals and health care workers under attack in Ukraine 13:35

Britain under pressure to crack down on corrupt Russian money that's infiltrated its economy

Londongrad: How the U.K. became a laundromat for Russian oligarchs’ dirty money 13:18

"I tell stories": Artist and pioneer of the avant-garde Laurie Anderson on her unique work and life

Laurie Anderson: The 60 Minutes Interview 13:22

Artist and storyteller Laurie Anderson doesn't like to be boxed in

Laurie Anderson says the power of a story can “shift everything” 03:03

What 60 Minutes saw in Lviv, Ukraine

The scene in Lviv, Ukraine 05:09

Anti-hazing "Sam's Law" enacted in Washington

Anti-hazing "Sam's Law" enacted in Washington 00:49


