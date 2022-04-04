ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

Elon Musk buys nearly $3 billion stake in Twitter

Obama to join Biden at first White House event since leaving office

Trump endorses Sarah Palin in run for Alaska's congressional seat

Sacramento police searching for multiple suspects in mass shooting that left 6 dead

U.S. seizes mega yacht owned by oligarch who is close to Putin

"I love you even if I don't know you!": Jon Batiste takes home Album of the Year

Russia claims massacre "fake" as evidence of Ukraine atrocities mounts

Artist and storyteller Laurie Anderson doesn't like to be boxed in

What 60 Minutes saw in Lviv, Ukraine

The scene in Lviv, Ukraine

Laurie Anderson says the power of a story can “shift everything”

Londongrad: How the U.K. became a laundromat for Russian oligarchs’ dirty money

Hospitals and health care workers under attack in Ukraine

