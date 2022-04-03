Watch CBS News

Anti-hazing "Sam's Law" enacted in Washington

By Anderson Cooper

/ CBS News

Anti-hazing "Sam's Law" enacted in Washington
Anti-hazing "Sam's Law" enacted in Washington 00:49

An update on our story from this past November about hazing. Sam Martinez, a 19-year-old freshman at Washington State University, died of acute alcohol poisoning while pledging the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

His parents, Hector Martinez and Jolayne Houtz told us the national fraternity hid the local chapter's hazing history and hindered the investigation of Sam's death.

"If we had known even a fraction of what we know now," Houtz said, "Sam never would've wanted to join that fraternity."

His parents began a campaign to toughen Washington's hazing laws and to disclose fraternities' disciplinary records.

"Sam's Law," was signed by Governor Jay Inslee on Wednesday.

The hazing of Washington State University freshman Sam Martinez 13:33
Anderson Cooper
Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper, anchor of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," has contributed to 60 Minutes since 2006. His exceptional reporting on big news events has earned Cooper a reputation as one of television's pre-eminent newsmen.

First published on April 3, 2022 / 7:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.