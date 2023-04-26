Hunter Biden's attorneys meet with the DOJ

Hunter Biden's attorneys set to meet with Department of Justice officials

Hunter Biden's lawyers met with Justice Department officials on Wednesday to address the ongoing investigation into the president's 53-year-old son, two sources familiar with the meeting tell CBS News.

Hunter Biden's attorneys met with officials from the Justice Department representing the tax division and the U.S. attorney in Delaware for what was expected to be a status update at Hunter Biden's request. David Weiss, the Trump-picked U.S. Attorney for Delaware, has been overseeing the probe.

CNN first reported the meeting took place. CBS News reported last week that it was expected.

Weiss has been overseeing the investigation into the president's son since at least 2019, examining possible crimes related to Hunter Biden's taxes and making a false statement when purchasing a gun, sources familiar with the investigation previously told CBS News.

Hunter Biden has not been charged and maintains his innocence in the matter. The Justice Department declined to comment, as did Hunter Biden's attorney, Chris Clark.

Attorneys representing clients under federal investigation can request to meet with prosecutors for updates.