Should fans sing along in theaters during the "Wicked" movie?

"Wicked: Part 1," arguably the most highly anticipated movie of the holiday season, has prompted debate over expectations of how audiences should behave during screenings of the musical, which hit theaters this weekend.

To sing, or not to sing along

Theater chain AMC has urged viewers to stay quiet during the screening. However, some fans have strong opinions about whether they should be allowed to sing or not.

Signs read, "To our guests seeing Wicked, we ask that you allow everyone to enjoy the cinema experience. Please refrain from singing during the show."

Some online agreed with AMC, saying they want to hear the stars, not audience members. One moviegoer brought a poster to the theater reading, "attention Ozians: However beautiful (or not), no singing please!"

Others argued that because the movie is a musical, people should be allowed to sing, especially on opening weekend.

"I say, if you come the first time and you sing through, sing through," said actress Cynthia Erivo, who stars as Elphaba in the film, in an interview with StayTunedNBC. "But come a second time and let us sing to you."

Ariana Grande, who stars as Glinda, added she understands the "tempting" urge to sing along but also respects why people would not. She said if someone throws popcorn, "maybe stop."

There is hope, however, for those with a song in their hearts. AMC will offer a sing-along version in some North American cinemas on Christmas Day, just over a month after the film's premiere, according to Variety.

(L to R) Sophie Evans, Helen Woolf, Louise Dearman, Lucy St Louis, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Alexia Khadime, Kerry Ellis, Lucie Jones, Rachel Tucker and Alice Fearn attend the European Premiere of "Wicked: Part One" at The Royal Festival Hall on Nov. 18, 2024 in London, England. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage

Who is in the star-studded cast?

Erivo is a Tony and Grammy-award-winning British actress and singer who rose to fame starring in the Broadway Revival of "The Color Purple." She also received an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman in the 2019 biopic "Harriet."

Grande is a Grammy-award-winning singer, songwriter and actress, who began her career in "13" on Broadway and then appeared in several Nickelodeon shows. She is widely known as a pop music superstar, with hits like "7 Rings" and "Thank U, Next."

Jonathan Bailey plays Fiyero, a prince and Elphaba's love interest. Bailey rose to fame starring in the Netflix series "Bridgerton" and has a musical background in West End productions like "Les Miserables" and "Company."

Elphaba's sister Nessarose's love interest, Boq, is played by Ethan Slater, best known as Spongebob in "Spongebob Squarepants" on Broadway.

Oscar-winning icon Michelle Yeoh plays Madame Morrible, a Shiz University headmistress. Her most recent triumph came from starring in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." President Biden awarded her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom earlier this year.

Acclaimed actor Jeff Goldblum plays The Wizard. Two of his most famous blockbusters include "Jurassic Park" and "Independence Day." He also has critically acclaimed roles in Wes Anderson films and appears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Dr. Dillamond, the goat-professor at Shiz University, is played by award-winning actor Peter Dinklage. He is most famous for his role as Tyrion Lannister in "Game of Thrones."

"Saturday Night Live" star and comedian Bowen Yang plays Pfannee, one of Glinda's friends.

Keala Settle, best known for her role in "The Greatest Showman" and as Angelique/Nurse in the West End musical "& Juliette," plays Miss Coddle. The original character was created for the 2024 film.

What is it about (spoiler-free)? And what else to know

"Wicked: Part 1" is the first of a two-part film series based on the musical "Wicked," adapted from the Gregory Maguire book "Wicked." It's a take on "The Wizard of Oz."

The 2024 movie follows the Good Witch, Glinda, and the Bad Witch, Elphaba's, unlikely friendship that blossomed as university roommates. The pair venture to the city of Oz to meet The Wizard.

It as a runtime of 2 hours and 44 minutes. Fans should not anticipate a post-credit scene after the movie ends.

"Wicked: Part 2" is slated for release on Nov. 21, 2025.

What's "Glicked?"

A November Fandango survey found that nearly 65% of moviegoers were interested in seeing a double feature of "Wicked" and "Gladiator II" in theaters. Both films were released the same weekend.

The movie-combo has been dubbed "Glicked," reminiscent of 2023's "Barbenheimer."