New York Film Critics Circle kicks off movie awards season (Live updates)

The New York Film Critics Circle, one of the nation's oldest and most venerated critics' groups, is kicking movie awards season into high gear Tuesday as they select their choices for the best of 2024.

The group, comprised of roughly 50 print and online movie reviewers based in the city, is frequently the first major critics' group to announce its best-of choices for the year. Their winners are chosen via ballot, and on a category-by-category basis; the awards have traditionally taken a number of hours to reveal.

The first awards revealed by the group were Kieran Culkin for best supporting actor in "A Real Pain," and best animated film, which went to "Flow," by Latvian director Gints Zilbalodis.

Full list of NYFCC winners (in progress)

Film: TBD

TBD Director: TBD

TBD Actor: TBD

TBD Actress: TBD

TBD Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain" (Searchlight Pictures)

Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain" (Searchlight Pictures) Supporting Actress: TBD

TBD Screenplay: TBD

TBD Animated Film: "Flow" (Janus Films/Sideshow)

"Flow" (Janus Films/Sideshow) Cinematography: TBD

TBD First Film: TBD

TBD International: TBD

TBD Non-Fiction Film: TBD

TBD Special mention: TBD

TBD Special Award: TBD

The group launched in 1935, less than a decade after the advent of the Academy Awards, and has frequently positioned itself as an antidote to the Oscars' choices and, paradoxically, a bellwether of what films may factor into the following year's Oscar race.

"Compared with the Oscars, the group's best picture track record speaks for itself: 'Citizen Kane' over 'How Green Was My Valley'; 'A Clockwork Orange' over 'The French Connection'; 'Day for Night' over 'The Sting'; 'Goodfellas' over 'Dances with Wolves,'" the organization touts. "Since 1935, the Academy Awards have given best picture to 43% of the NYFCC's picks."

It's been more than a decade since the NYFCC pick for the year's best movie has matched up with Oscar's choice — 2011's "The Artist." Since then, most of their picks have at least been nominated for the best picture Academy Award, including last year's selection of Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon."

The group's choices for acting prizes can be even further out of the mainstream, with some of their recent citations going to Regina Hall, best actress in 2018 for "Support the Girls," Ethan Hawke, best actor in 2018 for "First Reformed," and Charles Melton, best supporting actor in 2023 for "May December." On the other hand, the NYFCC made waves in 1998 when they awarded their best actress prize to Cameron Diaz for the gross-out comedy "There's Something About Mary."

Their awards will be handed out in January.