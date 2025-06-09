We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We saw the price of gold climb steadily in early 2025, rising from around $2,600 at the beginning of the year to above $3,400 per ounce in April. But the precious metal has since pulled back to around $3,300 per ounce — pressured by shifting inflation expectations and reduced demand for safe-haven assets.

These fluctuations are a wake-up call for investors. With monetary policy uncertainty and geopolitical tensions creating ongoing volatility, the traditional playbook for gold investing may need updating. Below, investing professionals share tips to help you maximize your gold investment this month — whether you're holding physical gold, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), mining stocks or other gold assets.

How to maximize your gold investment this June, according to experts

Henry Yoshida, CEO and co-founder of Rocket Dollar, a fintech platform helping investors tap alternative assets as a vehicle for retirement, sees the $3,300 to $3,400 price range as critical when evaluating gold's next move. "[This] represents a solid holding area where gold can develop a base for continued upward movement," he says. A dip to $3,300 that then holds steady could signal a buying opportunity for long-term holders. In contrast, a break above $3,400 might call for waiting until the next pullback.

With this in mind, experts recommend the following strategies to make the most of your gold investment this June:

Monitor the Federal Reserve's June 18 meeting

"I'm watching the June Fed meeting very closely," says Brandon Aversano, CEO of The Alloy Market. "If rates are cut sooner than expected, we could see a jump in gold prices. I would also look at the mid-June Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) releases. Any increase in inflation would likely trigger an uptick in gold prices."

What the Fed says can be as important as what they actually do with rates. "Pay close attention to Federal Reserve communications regarding the pace of interest rate cuts," Yoshida emphasizes. "If the Fed signals they may lower rates more slowly than Wall Street currently expects, this typically serves as a bullish indicator for continued gold price appreciation."

Think long-term (and invest accordingly)

Gold's recent volatility might tempt you to chase short-term gains. But experts warn against this approach. "Although gold has had some incredible rallies in the past, it's not generally profitable for the average person to invest in gold in short timeframes like one month," cautions Brett Elliott, director of marketing at American Precious Metals Exchange (APMEX).

The key is managing expectations while staying focused on gold's role in your portfolio. While many analysts expect gold to reach $3,700 this year, the timing and catalysts for such moves remain uncertain. This reinforces why patient, long-term holders usually do better than those trying to time the market's ups and downs.

Buy gold jewelry

"Right now, peer-to-peer sellers are highly motivated to move their gold jewelry for liquidity," highlights Aversano. "You can often find gold pieces that are worth slightly less than their melt value on eBay or other platforms. If you can find these pieces, [they're] great to [buy] and hold onto for future liquidation when gold has appreciated."

Aversano suggests checking estate sales, jewelry stores, antique stores and online peer-to-peer networks. This strategy requires more effort than buying traditional gold products. However, it can offer better value if you understand gold content and current market prices.

Consider dollar cost averaging and rebalancing

Some gold holders may benefit from a dollar cost averaging approach this month. "Instead of making one large purchase, spread smaller purchases over time," advises Monetary Metals's head of content, Ben Nadelstein. "This can reduce exposure to short-term price swings while maintaining a consistent long gold strategy."

Since gold serves as a long-term portfolio asset, Nadelstein notes that temporary price pullbacks often don't require immediate attention. "If gold is still serving its intended purpose [in your portfolio], minor fluctuations are usually not a concern," he explains. "[But] if [you] feel overweight or underweight, [you] might choose to reduce or add exposure gradually rather than reacting to short-term movements."

The bottom line

This June presents unique challenges and opportunities for gold investing, with Fed actions and market volatility creating risks and rewards. The tips outlined above can help you make informed decisions. But before adjusting your June investment strategies, it may help to discuss your options with a financial advisor well-versed in precious metals investing. They can help you decide which approaches align with your financial goals.