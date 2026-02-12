Silver prices have more than doubled over the past year and they may continue to rise in the months to come. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Precious metals are popular for their stability and reliable value during periods of economic uncertainty. But in recent years, they've also become known for unbelievable growth. Gold, for example, was selling for under $3,000 per ounce just one year ago. Now? It's comfortably over $5,000 for the same amount. That growth hasn't been relegated just to the yellow metal, however, as silver has risen exponentially, too. And many expect it to continue to rise in price as 2026 continues.

That said, silver and gold don't operate identically. That can be particularly noticeable when tracing the price rise each has experienced over the past year. By understanding how silver has evolved just from February 2025, prospective investors and current silver investors can better position themselves for success, either by regulating their current silver holdings or by adding more to hedge against today's economic conditions. So, how has the price of silver changed, exactly, over the past year? That's what we'll examine below.

Invest in silver before the price spikes again here.

Here's how the price of silver has changed over the past year

The price of silver today sits at $83.13 per ounce, which is up substantially from where it was one year ago but markedly lower than where it sat in January after it broke through a record $100 per ounce. Still, there's a reasonable chance that the price can reverse course again, potentially even past the $200 per ounce mark in 2026. For reference, here's where it sat at different points over the past year, according to Priority Gold's silver price chart:

February 12, 2025: $32.23 per ounce

$32.23 per ounce March 12, 2025: $33.16 per ounce

$33.16 per ounce April 11, 2025: $32.29 per ounce

$32.29 per ounce May 12, 2025: $32.60 per ounce

$32.60 per ounce June 12, 2025: $36.35 per ounce

$36.35 per ounce July 11, 2025: $38.41 per ounce

$38.41 per ounce August 12, 2025: $37.91 per ounce

$37.91 per ounce September 12, 2025: $42.20 per ounce

$42.20 per ounce October 13, 2025: $52.33 per ounce

$52.33 per ounce November 12, 2025: $53.28 per ounce

$53.28 per ounce December 12, 2025: $61.94 per ounce

$61.94 per ounce January 12, 2026: $85.21 per ounce

While relatively steady in the first six months of 2025, the price here surged in the second half of the year and continued that growth largely unabated into 2026. At $83.13 per ounce today, the price is up by around $51 from where it was last February. Put another way, silver is up by more than 157% year over year, making this not only one of the fastest growing precious metal assets right now but also one of the fastest growing investments overall.

At the same time, with the price now comfortably below $100, this could also be one of the cheaper assets to get started with now. Just don't wait much longer. As can be seen from the prices above, today's "high" price can easily become tomorrow's "low" one, so waiting for the price to fall further is often a mistake worth avoiding.

Get invested in silver online today.

The bottom line

No matter which way it's viewed, silver's price growth over the past year has been remarkable. And it's unlikely to slow anytime soon. So, if you want to get invested in an asset that's growing but still want to start at a relatively low entry price point, silver is the way to do it now. That said, be sure to stay within the traditional investing guidelines here, and that means keeping the precious metals portion of your portfolio capped at 10%. That will allow both your traditional assets and your alternative ones to better perform as intended, all while benefiting from silver's price growth at the same time.