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A lawsuit threat from a debt collector may seem like a scare tactic, but it is not something to dismiss outright. Getty Images/iStockphoto

When debt collection letters start arriving with phrases like "court action pending" or "final notice," many borrowers assume it's simply a scare tactic with legal-sounding language designed to pressure payment — and that they'll never be expected to set foot in a courtroom. That assumption is understandable. Debt collection has a well-documented reputation for aggressive posturing, after all, and the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act exists precisely because debt collectors have historically pushed boundaries.

But mistaking a debt lawsuit threat for a bluff can be a costly mistake, especially in this landscape. Right now, credit card debt is sitting at its latest record high, as is household debt nationwide, and delinquency rates are rising as borrowers continue to struggle under the weight of persistent inflation, economic challenges and compounding interest charges. Against that backdrop, debt collectors have more reason than ever to pursue recovery through every available channel, including the courts. The volume of debt in default has grown, and so has the machinery built to collect it.

How often do debt collectors actually file a lawsuit after these threats are made, though? And what exactly could put you at higher risk of a debt collector following through on their legal threats? It's critical that borrowers understand the answers to these questions, which we'll examine below.

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How often do debt collectors follow through on lawsuits?

The short answer is that debt collectors regularly follow through on threats to sue and they do so more often than you may expect. Millions of debt collection lawsuits are filed across the nation every year, making debt claims one of the most common reasons to be summoned into a civil courtroom.

Lawsuits are not a debt collector's first move, though. They're an escalation. Most creditors would rather collect payment without going to court, which is why they typically start the debt collection process with letters, emails and phone calls. But when other tactics fail, filing a lawsuit becomes a straightforward business calculation.

The top goal for any debt collector is securing a court judgment against a delinquent borrower. An ironclad judgment allows the collector to pursue aggressive recovery methods that aren't normally permissible, including garnishing wages directly from paychecks, placing liens on property or even attaching future legal winnings or settlements. That's a powerful incentive to follow through.

Debt buyers also frequently file lawsuits as part of their standard debt collection strategy. These companies purchase delinquent accounts from original creditors for pennies on the dollar, meaning their entire business model depends on recovering money through whatever means necessary, including litigation.

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What determines whether you'll be sued over old debt?

While there's no universal threshold or debt balance that triggers a lawsuit, debt collectors typically won't pursue legal action for debts under $1,000. The economic reality is simple: Lawsuits are expensive. Between filing fees, attorney costs and the time investment required, debt collectors need to ensure the potential recovery justifies the expense. Once a balance climbs above that $1,000 threshold, though, the calculus shifts considerably.

The type of debt also matters in this equation. Creditors usually sue for credit card debt, but rarely do so for medical debts. Your state of residence plays an outsized role as well, as a creditor's decision to sue often correlates with wage garnishment laws in your state. In states with fewer wage garnishment restrictions, debt collectors may pursue legal action for smaller debts.

The age of the debt matters too. Each state has a statute of limitations that sets the outer boundary for how long collectors can legally pursue a debt through the courts. Debt collectors are acutely aware of these deadlines and may accelerate legal action when a debt is approaching its expiration window.

The bottom line

A lawsuit threat from a debt collector is never something to dismiss. The biggest mistake you can make with a debt collection lawsuit is ignoring it. After a complaint is filed, you must answer within a certain time frame, as failure to respond can result in a default judgment, which gives debt collectors the legal authority to garnish your wages or freeze your bank account. If you've been contacted about a significant unpaid balance, especially one above $1,000, it's worth treating the threat as credible. Consulting with a consumer law attorney or exploring debt relief options before a lawsuit is filed gives you far more leverage than trying to respond after the fact.