Credit card delinquencies have climbed to their highest levels in over a decade as borrowers continue to struggle under the weight of persistent inflation and elevated interest rates. Despite the Federal Reserve's recent rate cuts, the average cardholder is still dealing with credit card APRs hovering near 23%, making minimum payments increasingly unsustainable. And, when it comes to the millions of borrowers who have already missed payments, the question isn't if debt collectors will escalate their efforts — it's when.

That means, for these borrowers, the collection calls that may have seemed manageable a few months ago may now be taking a more serious tone. Letters are arriving with legal terminology that sounds ominous, like "final notice" or "court action pending." And, with many borrowers' budgets already stretched thin by higher costs for groceries, housing and utilities, the threat of a lawsuit only adds to the financial anxiety. But the reality is that a lawsuit still needs to make financial sense for a debt collector to justify filing one.

And, the amount you owe matters quite a bit in that equation. So, how much will a debt collector actually take you to court over, and what can you do to avoid that fate? That's what we'll examine below.

How much will a debt collector take you to court over?

There's no universal threshold or debt balance that triggers a lawsuit, but debt collectors typically won't pursue legal action for debts under $1,000. The economic reality is simple: Lawsuits are expensive. Between filing fees, attorney costs and the time investment required, debt collectors need to ensure the potential recovery from a lawsuit justifies the expense.

That said, debts between $1,000 and $5,000 exist in a gray area. Debt collection agencies will evaluate several factors beyond just the dollar amount. They'll consider the age of the debt (newer debts are easier to prove in court), whether they have proper documentation, the state where you live (some states have more debtor-friendly laws) and your ability to actually pay a judgment. After all, there's little point in winning a court case if the debtor has no assets or income to collect against.

The likelihood of legal action increases substantially for debts exceeding $5,000, though. Credit card debts, medical bills, and personal loans in this range represent a substantial amount of money, so debt collection agencies view litigation as a worthwhile investment. However, debt collectors typically prefer a settlement out of court, even with larger debts. A lawsuit is generally their backup plan, not their first choice.

The statute of limitations also plays a critical role. Each state sets time limits on how long a creditor can sue you for different types of debt, typically ranging from three to 10 years. Once that window closes, debt collectors lose their legal leverage, though they may still attempt to collect the balance through other means.

What you can do before debt collectors take legal action

If you're facing collection calls and want to avoid a lawsuit, you might have more power than you think. The period before any legal filing is your best opportunity to negotiate favorable terms, and working with a professional debt relief service can often help you secure low settlements that you'd perhaps struggle to obtain on your own.

Debt settlement programs, for instance, work by negotiating with your creditors to accept a lump-sum payment for less than the full amount owed, often reducing debts by 30% to 50% after fees. These programs can help prevent lawsuits by demonstrating your serious intent to resolve the obligation without court. The key, though, is to act before the debt collector exhausts their patience with traditional collection methods.

Credit counseling offers another route, particularly if you have a steady income but need help with managing your debt. These programs, called debt management programs, can negotiate lower interest rates and fees while consolidating monthly payments, helping you pay off your balances over three to five years while avoiding the credit score damage that comes with debt settlement.

Debt consolidation loans provide yet another option, allowing you to pay off high-rate debt and collection accounts with a single, lower-rate loan. This approach works best if you still have decent credit and want to avoid the credit damage associated with settlement or bankruptcy.

The bottom line

While no magic number guarantees a lawsuit, debts over $1,000 are typically the threshold for debt collectors, and anything above $5,000 carries significant legal risk. Rather than waiting to see if debt collectors will follow through on their threats, though, it makes sense to take proactive steps to address your debt instead. Whether through a professional debt relief service, credit counseling or direct negotiation, resolving collection accounts before they reach the courtroom almost always results in better financial outcomes than waiting for a court summons to arrive.