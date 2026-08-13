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Settling credit card debt rarely means paying a portion and walking away; the fees still matter in the equation. Krisanapong Detraphiphat/Getty Images

Borrowers are carrying a substantial amount of credit card debt right now and the cost of that debt can compound quickly, particularly for those who are unable to pay off what they owe each month. That type of issue is becoming a lot more common in this economic landscape, as the rising costs of housing, groceries and other essentials are pushing borrowers to become more reliant on short-term borrowing options to cover the gaps in their budgets. Case in point? Credit card balances reached $1.26 trillion in the second quarter of 2026, up by $21 billion from the previous quarter.

And with credit card interest rates still elevated at an average of nearly 22%, carrying a large balance from month to month can make it difficult to gain much ground in terms of paying off what's owed. For someone with $15,000 in credit card debt, for example, simply continuing to make minimum payments may mean putting a sizable amount of money toward interest while the principal declines very slowly. That can make alternatives such as debt settlement appealing, particularly if financial hardship has made the original balance difficult to repay.

Debt settlement is designed to reduce the amount you ultimately repay to your creditors, but if you work with a debt relief company, you'll also pay a fee for its services, and that expense can have a significant impact on your savings. So, before enrolling, it helps to understand what settling a $15,000 balance could cost once those fees are factored in.

Find out if you qualify to settle your debt for less than you owe today.

How much would settling $15,000 in credit card debt cost after fees?

There are two separate factors to consider when estimating what it would take to settle $15,000 in credit card debt: the settlement amount and the debt relief company fees. Breaking those costs down can make it easier to see how much you could ultimately save with the fees factored in.

How much could you save by settling $15,000 in credit card debt?

Debt settlement results vary depending on the creditor and your financial situation, but successful settlements generally reduce an enrolled balance by about 30% to 50% on average. For $15,000 in credit card debt, here's what those savings could look like:

With 30% savings: You would save $4,500 and pay your creditors approximately $10,500.

You would save $4,500 and pay your creditors approximately $10,500. With 40% savings: You would save $6,000 and pay your creditors approximately $9,000.

You would save $6,000 and pay your creditors approximately $9,000. With 50% savings: You would save $7,500 and pay your creditors approximately $7,500.

So, before fees, settling $15,000 in credit card debt could potentially reduce what you repay to between $7,500 and $10,500. But if you're working with a debt relief company, those aren't your final costs.

Learn more about the debt relief options you can enroll in now.

How much would debt settlement fees add to the cost?

Debt relief companies typically charge fees ranging from about 15% to 25% of the total debt enrolled in their programs. With $15,000 in enrolled credit card debt, that means you would pay approximately:

A 15% fee: $2,250

$2,250 A 20% fee: $3,000

$3,000 A 25% fee: $3,750

Those fees reduce the amount you'll ultimately save. For example, if you save 30% on the original $15,000 balance and pay a 15% fee, your total cost would be about $12,750. That leaves you with about $2,250 in net savings.

At the other end of the range, if you save 50% on the debt and pay the same 15% fee, your total cost would be about $9,750. That would leave you with $5,250 in net savings on the original balance.

How to know if debt settlement is right for your situation

The potential savings can make debt settlement appealing, but that doesn't mean it's the best option for every borrower. In general, though, debt settlement may be worth considering if:

You're struggling to keep up with payments: If your balance has become unaffordable and you don't expect your financial situation to improve enough to repay it in full, settling for less could provide a path to becoming debt-free.

If your balance has become unaffordable and you don't expect your financial situation to improve enough to repay it in full, settling for less could provide a path to becoming debt-free. Your debt is primarily unsecured: Unsecured debts like credit card balances are generally the types of accounts that can be included in a debt settlement program. Secured debts, such as mortgages and auto loans, typically aren't eligible.

Unsecured debts like credit card balances are generally the types of accounts that can be included in a debt settlement program. Secured debts, such as mortgages and auto loans, typically aren't eligible. Other repayment options aren't affordable: A debt consolidation loan or debt management plan may be preferable when you can afford to repay the full principal. If those monthly payments would still stretch your budget too far, though, settlement may be more practical.

A debt consolidation loan or debt management plan may be preferable when you can afford to repay the full principal. If those monthly payments would still stretch your budget too far, though, settlement may be more practical. You understand the risks involved: Debt settlement can damage your credit temporarily. Interest and late fees will also continue to accrue during the settlement process, and creditors may not agree to settle, or may pursue collections or legal action instead.

Debt settlement can damage your credit temporarily. Interest and late fees will also continue to accrue during the settlement process, and creditors may not agree to settle, or may pursue collections or legal action instead. You can afford to set money aside for settlements: You'll still need enough room in your budget to save the funds required to make settlement offers and cover any associated fees.

The bottom line

Settling $15,000 in credit card debt can reduce the amount you ultimately repay, but once debt relief company fees are added, the difference between the original balance and your true out-of-pocket cost may be considerably smaller. That's why it pays to calculate both the expected settlement amount and the fees before signing up for a program. Because settlement can come with consequences, comparing your options before making any moves can help determine whether the savings are substantial enough to justify the tradeoffs.