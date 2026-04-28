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Before enrolling, it's important to understand not just what debt relief can do, but also what it may cost you. Spauln/Getty Images

Household debt levels remain at record highs right now, with credit card balances hovering above $1.23 trillion and average credit card APRs still north of 21%. At the same time, inflation has started to rise rapidly, putting additional pressure on borrowers' monthly budgets, many of which were already stretched thin by growing debt balances and compounding interest charges. For many borrowers, that combination is prompting them to take a closer look at what debt relief programs offer as a potential solution.

The appeal of debt relief is easy to understand. When you pursue debt relief — and debt settlement (also known as debt forgiveness), in particular — it can reduce what you owe, simplify your payments and create a clearer path toward becoming debt-free. In some cases, it can even help you avoid the more serious consequences of delinquent debt, like lawsuits, bank levies or wage garnishment. But while the benefits tend to be front and center in most discussions, the debt relief process itself is rarely as simple or risk-free as it may seem.

So, before enrolling, it's important to understand not just what debt relief programs can do, but what they may cost you along the way. What are some of the most significant debt relief drawbacks that aren't always obvious, though? Below, we'll detail three.

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3 unexpected downsides of debt relief to know before enrolling

Here are three lesser-known downsides of debt relief to weigh carefully before moving forward:

Your credit may take a deeper hit before it improves

One of the most overlooked aspects of debt relief, and especially debt settlement, is how it's designed to work. In many cases, you'll be advised or required to stop making payments on your enrolled accounts so that you can save up for settlement offers as creditors become more willing to negotiate. That strategy can be effective, but it comes with consequences. Missed payments, delinquencies and potential charge-offs can significantly lower your credit score in the short term.

And, those negative marks can remain on your credit report for years, even if your balances are eventually reduced or settled. This matters because your credit score doesn't just affect future borrowing. It can also influence insurance premiums, rental applications and even some employment screenings. While debt relief can help you rebuild your credit over time, the initial impact may be more severe and longer-lasting than expected.

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You could face tax consequences on forgiven debt

Another commonly overlooked drawback is the potential tax bill that can follow a successful settlement. That's because when a creditor agrees to forgive a portion of your debt, the forgiven amount may be treated as taxable income by the IRS. For example, if you settle a $10,000 balance for $6,000, the remaining $4,000 could be reported as income, depending on your financial situation.

There are exceptions to this rule, such as insolvency, where your liabilities exceed your assets, but not everyone qualifies. And if you're already struggling financially, an unexpected tax obligation can create a new layer of stress. That's one reason why it's important to evaluate the full cost of debt relief, not just the reduction in principal. Without proper planning, the savings you achieve through settlement could be partially offset by taxes owed later.

The timeline can be longer and less predictable than expected

Debt relief programs are often marketed as a faster path to becoming debt-free, but the reality can vary widely depending on your circumstances. Debt settlement programs, for example, typically require you to build up funds in a dedicated account before negotiations begin. That process alone can take months. From there, each creditor may respond differently. Some may settle quickly, while others may delay, refuse or pursue collection actions in the meantime.

That uncertainty can extend the overall timeline and introduce additional risks. During the process, you could still receive collection calls, face late fees, or, in some cases, be sued for unpaid balances. In other words, while debt relief can ultimately reduce what you owe, it doesn't necessarily provide immediate protection or guaranteed timelines. Borrowers who expect quick, predictable results may find the experience more complex than anticipated.

The bottom line

Debt relief can be a powerful option for borrowers who are struggling to keep up with their high-rate debt, particularly in today's elevated-rate environment. But like any financial strategy, it comes with tradeoffs that should be carefully considered before enrolling. Understanding the potential impact on your credit, the possibility of tax consequences and the often unpredictable timeline can help you make a more informed decision. For some, these downsides may be manageable or even worth it in exchange for long-term relief. For others, alternative options like credit counseling, debt management or consolidation may offer a better fit.