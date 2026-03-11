We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Debt settlement services come at a cost and knowing what you'll pay is essential before deciding whether it's worth it. ArLawKa AungTun/Getty Images

The numbers that defined last year's consumer debt crisis didn't improve when the calendar turned. Borrowers are currently carrying about $1.28 trillion in credit card balances — the highest level on record — and household debt has reached new highs, too. Average credit card rates are now sitting above 21%, the Fed has held rates steady into early 2026 and there's no meaningful relief in sight for borrowers who are already stretched thin.

In turn, the math has simply stopped working for a growing number of borrowers. The credit card interest charges are compounding faster than the balances can shrink, and what started as a manageable shortfall has quietly become a years-long obligation. In many cases, though, this debt stems primarily from day-to-day expenses like groceries, childcare, and utilities — not one-time emergencies — which means there's no obvious behavior to cut in order to reverse course.

That's the type of environment in which debt settlement companies find an increasingly receptive audience. These companies can help negotiate your balances down on your behalf, potentially letting you resolve debt for less than you owe. But the service comes at a cost, and understanding exactly what you'll pay is essential before deciding whether it's worth it.

How much do debt settlement companies charge for their services?

Debt settlement companies generally charge fees based on a percentage of the debt enrolled in their program or the amount they successfully settle. While the exact pricing structure can vary from company to company, most reputable providers fall within a fairly consistent percentage range.

In many cases, debt settlement fees range between about 15% and 25% of the total enrolled debt. This means that if you enroll $20,000 in unsecured debt into a settlement program, the company's fee could fall somewhere within that range, depending on the provider, the complexity of the case and the outcome of the negotiations.

There are typically two ways those fees are calculated:

A percentage of the enrolled debt: Some companies base their fees on the total amount of debt you enroll when you begin the program. For example, if a borrower enrolls multiple credit card accounts totaling $30,000, the settlement fee would be calculated as a percentage of that starting balance.

Some companies base their fees on the total amount of debt you enroll when you begin the program. For example, if a borrower enrolls multiple credit card accounts totaling $30,000, the settlement fee would be calculated as a percentage of that starting balance. A percentage of the settled debt: Other companies calculate their fees based on the amount of debt that is actually resolved through negotiations. This structure can sometimes align the company's incentives with the borrower's results, as the fee is tied to successful settlements rather than just enrollment.

It's also important to understand when those fees can legally be charged. Federal rules prohibit debt settlement companies from collecting upfront fees before they deliver results, so in most cases, debt settlement companies can only charge their fee after they have successfully negotiated, agreed upon and started executing a settlement with a creditor.

Borrowers should also be aware that settlement programs typically involve depositing monthly payments into a dedicated savings account. Instead of paying creditors directly, those funds accumulate until there is enough money available to negotiate a lump-sum settlement. Over time, part of those funds may go toward the settlement fee once agreements are finalized.

Another factor to consider is that fees are only one part of the overall cost equation. Even after accounting for the company's fee, many borrowers still save money compared to paying the full balance. However, the savings will vary depending on the size of the debt, how much creditors are willing to reduce the balance and how long the program takes.

When does paying a debt settlement company make sense?

While debt settlement can be an effective strategy in some cases, it isn't the right solution for everyone. Paying a company to negotiate your debts tends to make the most sense in certain circumstances, including the following:

Note, though, that even in these situations, it's still important to compare multiple companies, review their fee structure carefully and confirm that they follow federal consumer protection rules before enrolling.

The bottom line

Debt settlement companies can offer a pathway to resolving overwhelming unsecured debt, but their services come at a cost. Most providers charge a percentage-based fee that typically falls within the 15% to 25% range of the enrolled or settled debt. While those fees can sound significant, they're usually structured so that companies are only paid after successful settlements are reached.

For borrowers facing mounting balances and limited repayment options, the key is understanding how those fees work and weighing them against the potential savings a settlement program might provide. Taking the time to review the terms, compare providers and explore other debt relief strategies can help ensure that the approach you choose truly improves your financial outlook.