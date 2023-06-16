Hot Wheelz dance team is performing with unwavering confidence

Hot Wheelz dance troupe giving lesson in pursuing your passion Hot Wheelz dance troupe giving lesson in pursuing your passion 02:44

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- It's a first-of-its-kind dance team in Minnesota.

Inside the dance complex, there's a team who is bringing something special to the Minnesota stage. Ranging from 7 to 15 years old, the girls make up The Hot Wheelz dance team.

Kaili Quevedo has been dancing most of her life, breaking away at that stereotype. She's thrilled she's found a team that takes the sport just as seriously as she does.

"When you're in a wheelchair, you're immediately viewed as less than, or not able to," said Quevedo.

"We're not playing around, we're not messing around. We're here to dance," said Lila Tjader.

Tjader showed up to a dance class 6 years ago, where other girls dancing with her were not in wheelchairs. That class sparked her passion for dance, and her determination to form her own team.

The youngest member of the team, Clara Carlin, keeps up with her older teammates and has an unwavering confidence when she performs.

The girls are not only showing up to dance, they're showing up to compete.

The Hot Wheelz recently took the stage at Starquest Dance Competition. They were the only team in wheelchairs. They got third place in hip hop, and second in lyrical.

"Lyrical is slow and emotional, and hip hop - it's fun and upbeat and we all feed off each others' energy," said Kaia Bollmeier.

She considers herself as a competitive person, so to be trained by Kerri Trombley is the perfect fit.

"They're just kids. They're just regular kids who want to learn and grow and set goals for themselves. And I want to help them achieve them," she said.

Next for the Hot Wheelz, they're hoping to recruit more dancers for next season and even add more styles of dances that they compete in.