Kevin McCarthy: We only want Hillary Clinton's Benghazi emails

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, defended Republicans' demands that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hand over the server she used to run her private email account while heading up the State Department.

"I think it's clear and it's fair. Because first, I think the American people have a right to know the truth. And I think Secretary Clinton has a responsibility to tell it," McCarthy said on CBS' "Face the Nation." "We're not interested in her private emails. We're not even interested in her emails regarding Russia and the reset or Syria and Assad and the chemical weapons, only those pertaining to Benghazi."

McCarthy said a third party, such as the inspector general at the State Department, should be responsible for determining which emails are handed over to the special House committee investigating 2012 U.S. consulate attack in Benghazi, Libya. The committee has already issued a subpoena for all of Clinton's emails related to the attacks, citing suspicion that the messages they have already received are incomplete.

Clinton has chalked up the use of a personal email address as a matter of convenience and said that she followed all rules and regulations in effect at the time.

While McCarthy said he didn't know whether Clinton has done anything illegal, he said she "brings a lot of doubt with her own use."

"If you were secretary of state, would you set up a server and put it in your own house, and then ask your top aides only to use that, and only use your attorney to determine what is that of the public or not?" he said. "We have the federal act when it comes to how to use this. I think she brings a lot of doubt with her own use. But she has the ability to clear this up. She has a responsibility to tell the truth to the American public."

"Going to a third party, it's fair, it's clear," he added. "We don't want any of the other emails. We don't want to go through them. Just give us the emails pertaining to Benghazi."