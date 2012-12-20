U.S. compound attack in Benghazi
Coverage of the attack on the U.S. compound in Benghazi, Libya, Sept. 11, 2012
Latest
-
House Republicans fault Obama administration in new Benghazi report
The GOP report comes one day after Democrats released their own report about the 2012 attacks in Benghazi
-
Dems say Clinton never denied Benghazi security requests
A 344-page report says the military could not have done anything differently to save the lives of four Americans who died in an attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Libya.
-
Democratic Rep. suggests Benghazi Committee should disband
Rep. Adam Schiff questions what the committee has accomplished after 17 months and $4.5 million
-
With focus on Benghazi, emails still dominate hearing
Hillary Clinton appeared before the Benghazi Select Committee Thursday for hours of questioning
-
Hillary Clinton's opening statement before the House Benghazi Committee
Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton delivers her long-anticipated opening statement to the House Select Committee on Benghazi.
-
Rep. Elijah Cummings' Benghazi committee opening statement
Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., ranking member of the House Select Committee on Benghazi, delivers his opening statement before Hillary Clinton's testimony.
-
Rep. Trey Gowdy's Benghazi committee opening statement
Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., chairman of the House Select Committee on Benghazi, delivers his opening statement before Hillary Clinton's testimony.
-
Hillary Clinton questioned for 11 hours by Benghazi Committee
Democratic and Republican leaders of the committee exchanged words regarding scrutiny of longtime Clinton friend Sidney Blumenthal
-
Hollywood Benghazi film sparking anger inside Libya
Benghazi locals and officials slam director Michael Bay for "cheap" movie which depicts deadly 2012 attack on U.S. consulate
-
Democrat: Clinton's Benghazi testimony a "sad day"
Rep. Elijah Cummings, top Dem on House Benghazi committee, said victims' families had begged them to not make issue "a political football"
-
Benghazi chairman to GOP colleagues: "Shut up"
Rep. Trey Gowdy pushes back against critics from within his own party who say his committee was only set up to attack Hillary Clinton
-
Rep. Gowdy: This investigation is not all about Hillary Clinton
Chairman of House Select Committee on Benghazi, Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-South Carolina, responds to claims that he is leading a “politically motivated” investigation. The top Republican says Clinton is only one of the 70 witnesses the committee will interview.
-
Former investigator: Benghazi committee wanted to bring down Clinton
A former investigator for the House Select Committee on Benghazi claims he was fired for refusing to focus solely on former secretary of state
-
Former staffer says Benghazi committee only wanted to bring down Clinton
A former investigator for the House Select Committee on Benghazi, who was fired from that post, claims the panel was formed for the sole purpose of tarnishing Hillary Clinton. Nancy Cordes has more.
-
Fired investigator: House Benghazi probe is partisan
Former investigator for the House Select Committee on Benghazi says he was unlawfully fired because he wouldn't focus on Hillary Clinton
-
Benghazi Committee Democrats will release interview transcript
They plan to release a transcript of the committee's interview of Hillary Clinton's former chief of staff, Cheryl Mills, to "correct the record"
-
New details about classified information in Clinton's emails
Intelligence officials say four of former secretary of state's emails should have been marked as "classified"
-
Hillary Clinton's missing emails likely to raise new questions
State Dept. can't find in its records all or part of 15 emails from Clinton's private server that were released this week by a House panel
-
House panel on Benghazi attack releases more emails
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton received numerous emails about Libya from longtime confidant Sidney Blumenthal
-
ISIS operative killed in U.S. airstrike
Ali Awni al-Harzi, who was suspected of playing a role in the attack on the U.S. outpost in Benghazi, died last week in Mosul, Pentagon officials say
-
Blumenthal testifies before House Benghazi panel
Sidney Blumenthal testified before lawmakers today after the select committee received more emails between him and Hillary Clinton
-
Judge orders State Dept. to release Clinton's emails in batches
The department's initial proposal - to release of most of the 55,000 pages of emails by mid-January 2016 - has been discarded
-
Benghazi chairman: No Clinton testimony until documents received
GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy says the State Department is slow-walking the release of materials related to the 2012 terror attack in Libya
-
McCarthy: We only want Clinton's Benghazi emails
The House Majority Leader defends Republicans' demands that the former secretary of state turn over her email server
-
Congressman: Hillary Clinton willing to testify before Benghazi panel
A key House Democrat says Clinton is willing to appear before a House Select Committee probing the 2012 terror attack in Libya