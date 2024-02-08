It Happens Here: Author documenting Roxbury's history creates Black veterans calendar

It Happens Here: New Black Veterans Calendar honors vets for their military service It Happens Here: New Black Veterans Calendar honors vets for their military service 02:37

BOSTON - Haywood Fennell, Sr. is one of the most fascinating people you will meet in Roxbury, the heart of Black culture in Boston.

Fennell is an author, a playwright and a veteran of the Vietnam era. One of his many passions is making sure Black veterans are recognized for their service.

Haywood Fennell. CBS Boston

"I come from a veteran family. My brother was an officer in the military, and he got out as a Major. He jumped out of airplanes, I couldn't figure that one out," he told WBZ-TV.

This year Fennell came out with the Black veterans calendar.

Haywood Fennell's Black veterans calendar. CBS Boston

"Each month tells a story about the experience and then I put veterans' names in there that are living today or passed. I get the information and I put them in there," he explained.

Making a difference culturally in his community is something that Fennell strives for.

"We make an impact in our community by lifting them up spiritually through performance," he told WBZ.

Fennell has written 11 plays. It all started with the Harlem Renaissance Learning Project and he gave it some Boston flavor.

"One of the most profound times in American history. When the people had all the doors closed, they were opened by determination," he said.

Fennell founded The Oscar Micheaux Theater Program Company in 1997 and now his plays are being presented by community actors and actresses. They express resiliency.

"I just kept writing about our history and helping people understand our greatness," he said.

For more information about the theater, visit their website.

If you'd like to order a Black veterans calendar, send a check for $22.50 to:

Tri-Ad Veterans League

c/o Haywood Fennell, Sr.,

1850 Washington St., #607

Boston, MA 02118