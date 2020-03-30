Harry and Meghan say farewell to @SussexRoyal Instagram account

Nearly one year after launching @sussexroyal, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are saying goodbye to their 11.3 million Instagram followers.

"Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world," the couple wrote. "We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great!"

The final post on their popular account comes just one day before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to officially step down from their roles as senior members of the British royal family.

At the beginning of the year, the couple surprised the world when they made the shocking decision to step back from the royal family and become "financially independent." As part of a later agreement they made with other senior members of the royal family on how they define their roles, Harry and Meghan agreed to give up their royal titles.

That meant that they were required to stop using the word "royal" for their brand. The couple had intended to use Sussex Royal, not only for their Instagram account, but also for their upcoming nonprofit organization. However, given their decision, it was announced in February that they were not to use Sussex Royal "in any territory post Spring 2020," according to a spokesperson.

"While the Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new nonprofit organisation, given the specific U.K. government rules surrounding use of the word 'Royal', it has been therefore agreed that their nonprofit organization, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation," the spokesperson said in a statement obtained by CBS News.

The pair launched @SussexRoyal in April 2019, after previously sharing @KensingtonRoyal with Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Their personal platform served as their way of communicating with the world, including when they announced their son's name, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, and they shared their first photograph of him and where they announced their departure from their senior roles in the royal family.

Post-royal life, the couple will work on launching their upcoming non-profit organization and they tell their supporters that they will be focusing on helping during the coronavirus crisis.

"What's most important right now is the health and well-being of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic," they wrote.

"As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute."

The couple have now moved to Meghan's native city Los Angeles with their 10-month-old son, after spending several months in Vancouver, Canada.

After they officially step down from their royal roles on Tuesday, Meghan's first post-royal job takes her back to her acting days as she narrates the nature documentary "Elephant" for Disney. It will be released April 3 and will raise money for an animal welfare charity.