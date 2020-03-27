Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved to Los Angeles amid coronavirus outbreak

The dust is just starting to settle after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unprecedented "Megxit" from the U.K., but the royal couple has already decided to pick up and move again. The couple made waves when they announced they would "step back" from their royal duties and move to Canada. Now, it's out with Toronto, in with Los Angeles.

Harry and Meghan left Vancouver island and have settled into a new home in the United States, according to our partner site Entertainment Tonight. "It was always their plan to eventually be based in California since their work life will be focused in the U.S.," a source told ET.

Before even moving to L.A., the couple dipped their toes into the Hollywood scene. Meghan already got her first voice over gig as the narrator of Disney's upcoming "Elephant" documentary, ET reports.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England. / Getty Images

The couple has not yet made any public announcement about the move, and ET has reached out to their rep for comment.

Their initial "Megxit" came in stages. On January 8, they announced they would step away from "senior" royal roles and would work toward becoming financially independent. They also said they would be be dividing their time between Britain and North America.

In the weeks following, several statements from the queen and the couple revealed more details about their plans. The couple later told the world that they'd specifically spend time in Canada, where Meghan spent time filming "Suits."

The couple has returned to the U.K. since making the announcement. On January 16, Harry went to Buckingham Palace to make an announcement about the Invictus Games. The couple also returned to the U.K. in early March, attending the Commonwealth Day Service 2020. It was their last official appearance together as senior members of Britain's royal family.

Now, amid of the global coronavirus crisis, the couple has decided to head to Los Angeles, where Meghan was born and raised and where her mother, Doria Ragland lives, according to ET.

The U.S. now has more confirmed cases than any other country in the world at 86,102, according to Johns Hopkins. Parts of California are under a shelter-in-place order and the rest of the state, including Los Angeles, is under a stay-at-home order.

Prince Charles, the father of Prince Harry and Price William, has tested positive for coronavirus, a palace spokesperson confirmed Wednesday. The prince's Clarence House office released a statement saying Charles is showing "mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

He's not the only prominent English figure to test positive for the virus. On Friday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he has tested positive for the virus.

Prince Albert of Monaco has also tested positive for coronavirus, the palace said in a statement on March 19.