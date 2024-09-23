Gold's price surges past $2,600. Here's why you should invest now.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The price of gold is sitting at a new record high — but there are still big benefits to buying in.

Gold prices are making headlines yet again this week after breaking through the $2,600 per ounce barrier — marking a new all-time high for the precious metal. This latest price milestone is another chapter in gold's impressive rally, which has led the precious metal to consistently outperform expectations since the start of the year.

Gold's price has hit a handful of new highs so far in 2024 — the first of which occurred in March, when gold prices climbed to $2,160 per troy ounce, up 8% from a record high of $2,135 in December 2023. Gold's price continued to increase from there, and it surpassed that record just one month later. The price of gold then hit new highs in May, August and again in mid-September.

This latest price surge reaffirms gold's status as a sought-after asset and positions it as an attractive option for those who want to earn quick returns on this traditionally long-term investment. But with the price of gold sitting at yet another record high, is it too late to join the gold rush?

Why you should invest in gold now

There are a few reasons why gold might be a wise addition to your investment portfolio, even at today's elevated prices:

There are lingering economic uncertainties

In times of economic uncertainty, gold tends to shine, as it has a long history of maintaining value during turbulent periods. And, right now, several economic uncertainties are looming, including ongoing geopolitical tensions and lingering inflationary concerns, which could make it worth adding this safe-haven asset to your portfolio.

By investing in gold now, you're essentially buying insurance against future economic downturns. That's because gold acts as a portfolio diversifier, helping to mitigate overall risk during uncertain times. So if global tensions escalate or economic conditions worsen, gold prices are likely to rise further, potentially offering significant returns on your investment.

Central banks are buying in

There is also strong demand for gold from central banks across the globe right now. As more central banks increase their gold reserves to diversify away from traditional currencies, it helps to provide a solid foundation for sustained gold prices — and an opportunity for investors to capitalize on future price growth.

The trend of central bank buying is likely to continue, which would provide ongoing support for gold prices for at least the near future. So while the price of gold is high currently, you may still want to buy in. It's likely that central bank demand will keep the price elevated for now, which could pay off with substantial returns on your investment.

Technological demand is increasing

The use of gold in technological applications is also creating a new source of demand. The electronics industry, in particular, continues to find innovative uses for gold in the production of smartphones, computers and other high-tech devices, as gold's unique properties, including its conductivity and resistance to corrosion, make it invaluable in these applications. Emerging technologies in renewable energy and medical fields are opening up new avenues for gold consumption, too.

As these technological applications continue to grow, they could create sustained demand for gold, potentially driving prices higher. So by investing now, you're positioning yourself to benefit from this expanding market, as the growth in industrial demand could provide a long-term driver for gold prices, offering the potential for steady appreciation.

Gold is a finite resource

The supply side of the gold market also supports the case for investing. Gold mining output has remained relatively stable in recent years, with new discoveries becoming increasingly rare and existing mines facing declining ore grades. The challenges and long lead times associated with developing new mines mean that significant increases in supply are unlikely in the near term.

The fundamental principle of supply and demand suggests that as long as demand for gold continues to outpace supply, upward pressure on prices will persist. By investing now, you're capitalizing on this imbalance. As new supply remains limited and demand continues to grow from various sectors, gold prices could see sustained upward momentum.

The bottom line

With gold prices surging past $2,600, the allure of the precious metal is strong — especially for investors who want to capitalize on the opportunity for quick returns. After all, the combination of global economic uncertainties, central bank demand, expanding technological applications and supply constraints paints a compelling picture for potential future growth. But while the arguments for gold's continued ascent are strong, the market can be unpredictable and prices can fluctuate rapidly. So before you buy in, be sure to do your homework and make sure that it's the right move for you.