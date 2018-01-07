Golden Globes 2018 list of winners -- live updates

Last Updated Jan 7, 2018 10:20 PM EST
Hollywood stars gathered at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday to celebrate the best of television and film. Seth Meyers hosted the show, where most actors and actresses wore black to protest sexual harassment.
Here's the list of winners at the first major show of awards season. This list will be updated throughout the night.
Cecil B. DeMille award
Oprah Winfrey
MOVIES
Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy
James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"
Best supporting actor, any motion picture
Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Best supporting actress, any motion picture
Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"
Best director
Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"
Best original score
Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water"
Best original song
"This Is Me" (from "The Greatest Showman")
Best screenplay
Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Best foreign language film
"In the Fade"
TELEVISION
Best television series, drama
"The Handmaid's Tale"
Best television series, musical or comedy
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Best actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television
Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"
Best actor in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television
Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"
Best actress in a television series, drama
Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Best actor in a television series, drama
Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
Best actress in a television series, musical or comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Best actor in a television series, musical or comedy
Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"
Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television
Alexander Skarsgård, "Big Little Lies"
Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television
Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"