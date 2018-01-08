Golden Globes red carpet 2018

    • Golden Globes red carpet 2018
    • "Time's up"

      Time's up, the attendees of the 75th annual Golden Gloves told viewers when they donned all black on the red carpet to protest sexual harassment in entertainment and all industries.

      See the stars in their all-black attire, and hear what they had to say about the movement. 

      Credit: Getty

    • Meryl Streep and NDWA Director Ai-jen Poo

      Actor Meryl Streep and NDWA Director Ai-jen Poo attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      "On New Year's Day, 300 women who work in film, television and theater launched the #TimesUp campaign against sexual harassment in solidarity with farmworkers, domestic workers, and countless women across all industries who are survivors of abuse and demanding change," Poo wrote in a statement. 

      "Tonight I'll be attending the Golden Globe Awards with Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep to shine the spotlight on domestic workers and people who are particularly vulnerable to abuse and often excluded from protections or recourse," she wrote. 

      Credit: Getty

    • Meryl Streep

      Actor Meryl Streep attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      "We want to fix that and we feel sort of emboldened in this particular moment to stand together in a thick black line," Streep told the black-clad Ryan Seacrest.

      Credit: Getty

    • Tarana Burke and Michelle Williams

      Activist Tarana Burke, who created the #MeToo movement, and Michelle Williams attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      "I thought I would have to raise my daughter to protect herself in a dangerous world. But because of the work of Tarana Burke and others, we have an opportunity to hand our children a different world," Williams said on the red carpet.  

      Credit: Getty

    • Angelina Jolie

      Angelina Jolie attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe

      Host Seth Meyersand Alexi Ashe attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Kendall Jenner

      Model Kendall Jenner attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      "I stand with women across every industry to say #TIMESUP on abuse, harassment, marginalization and underrepresentation," Jenner tweeted.

      Credit: Getty

    • Amy Poehler

      Actor Amy Poehler and NDWA Director Ai-jen Poo attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      "I'll be wearing black along with other movement leaders representing women in vulnerable sectors and joining Hollywood actresses to share the same message: Time's up on abuse. Time's up on exploitation. Time's up on silence," Poo said in a statement.

      Credit: Getty

    • Catherine Zeta-Jones

      Catherine Zeta-Jones arrives for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Cast of Stranger Things

      The cast of Stranger Things, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink and Noah Schnapp attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

      Credit: Getty

    • America Ferrera, Natalie Portman and Emma Stone

      Actors America Ferrera, Natalie Portman and Emma Stone, and former tennis player Billie Jean King attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      "Grateful to our Activist Sisters for gracing the red-carpet today with their extraordinary work and voices, which represent millions of women across the globe," Ferrera wrote on Twitter. 

      "We realize how much louder and stronger our voices can be together" Portman said. 

      Credit: Getty

    • Blanca Blanco

      Actor Blanca Blanco attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Kate Hudson

      Kate Hudson attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

      BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 07: Actor Sarah Jessica Parker attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

      "Out the door and on my way. In support. In solidarity. It's time to break the silence. Watch the @goldenglobes tonight to learn more about #WhyWeWearBlack. Or head to @timesupnow to learn more and join the movement," Parker wrote on Instagram. 

      Credit: Getty

    • Penelope Cruz

      Penelope Cruz attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Gayle King

      CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Kelly Clarkson

      Kelly Clarkson arrives for the 75th Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Mandy Moore

      Mandy Moore attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Reuters

    • Milo Ventimiglia

      Actor Milo Ventimiglia attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Bathe

      Actors Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Bathe arrive for the 75th Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Chrissy Metz

      Actor Chrissy Metz attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Chris Sullivan

      Actor Chris Sullivan arrives for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Sullivan not only wore a black tuxedo but also showed off black nail polish.

      Credit: Getty

    • Susan Kelechi Watson

      Actor Susan Kelechi Watson attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria

      Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      "This year, this look means so much more. Standing in solidarity. #WhyWeWearBlack #TimesUp #GoldenGlobes #YearOfChange," Witherspoon wrote on Twitter. 

      Credit: Getty

    • James Franco

      James Franco attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Margot Robbie

      Margot Robbie, who played Tanya Harding in "I, Tonya," attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      "To my sisters (from all industries) Time's up on silence. Time's up on waiting," Robbie wrote on Twitter.

      Credit: Getty

    • Tonya Harding

      Former figure skater Tonya Harding attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • "Today Show" cast

      Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, Natalie Morales and Carson Daly attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Alexis Bledel

      Alexis Bledel arrives for the 75th Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Allison Janney

      Actor Allison Janney attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Halle Berry

      Halle Berry attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Meher Tatna

      Meher Tatna, Hollywood Foreign Press Association president, attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Susan Sarandon and Rosa Clemente

      Actor Susan Sarandon and community organizer Rosa Clemente attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Musician Keith Urban and actor Nicole Kidman

      Musician Keith Urban and actor Nicole Kidman attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Nick Jonas

      Singer Nick Jonas attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Salma Hayek and Ashley Judd

      Salma Hayek and Ashley Judd attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      "#WhyWeWearBlack because #sexualharassment & #SexualViolence are serious and @TIMESUPNOW for all women & men across every industry in our great country to end it. @goldenglobes," Judd wrote on Twitter.

      Credit: Getty

    • Maggie Gyllenhaal

      Maggie Gyllenhaal attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Allison Williams

      Allison Williams attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

      Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • William H. Macy

      Actor William H. Macy arrives for the 75th Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Debra Messing

      Actor Debra Messing attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Laura Dern

      Laura Dern attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Denzel Washington

      Actor Denzel Washington attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

      Credit: Getty

    • Mariah Carey

      Mariah Carey attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Carey wrote on Twitter: "Very proud to be a part of #TIMESUP and stand in solidarity with all the women here on the red carpet as well as those watching at home!"

      Credit: Getty

    • Neil Patrick Harris

      Actor Neil Patrick Harris attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Aziz Ansari

      Aziz Ansari attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Elisabeth Moss

      Elisabeth Moss attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Roseanne Barr

      Roseanne Barr attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

      Credit: Getty

    • Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington

      Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty