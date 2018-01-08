Natalie Portman calls out female directors snub at Golden Globes

Natalie Portman used her voice on the Golden Globes stage to call out the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for snubbing female directors at this year's show. Portman was presenting the award for best director alongside Ron Howard when she said, "And here are the all male nominees," as Howard laughed awkwardly. The award went to Guillermo del Toro for "The Shape of Water."

All five nominees for best director this year were men, even though Greta Gerwig's film, "Lady Bird," ended up winning the award for best motion picture, musical or comedy. She was the only woman to direct a best picture nominee for this year's awards. Patti Jenkins, who directed "Wonder Woman," was also snubbed by the Globes.

Portman was not the only woman who called out the lack of female director nominees.

When Barbra Streisand presented the award for best motion picture, drama, she was introduced as the only woman to win best director at the Golden Globes.

"You know, that was 1984. That was 34 years ago. Folks, time's up," she said. "We need more women directors and more women to be nominated for best director. There are so many films out there that are so good that are directed by women. I'm so proud to stand in a room with people that speak out against gender inequality, sexual harassment and the pettiness that has poisoned our politics."