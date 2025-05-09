We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gold investing has been in the news frequently in recent years. Whether it was due to a surge in investing popularity, a continuously record-breaking price increase or the hedge against inflation it could provide against decades-high inflation, chances are good that you've heard and read about gold investing (and its pros and cons) recently.

One ongoing news item in the gold space revolves around its price spike, specifically. Starting 2024 priced at just $2,063.73, the price of gold has soared in the time since and is now priced at $3,338.04 per ounce, a remarkable 61% increase in less than 18 months. There is strong speculation that gold could even hit the $4,000 per-ounce price milestone, should certain economic factors align.

While these prices may be discouraging to prospective investors, particularly beginners new to precious metals, they shouldn't be. With such a wide variety of gold investing options available, investors just need to know where to look and what type to choose to secure the inflation-hedging and portfolio-diversifying benefits gold can still provide. Below, we'll examine three gold investments to consider at today's price.

3 gold investments to consider at today's price

Here are three gold types that will allow investors to benefit from gold without having to pay today's top price to do so:

1-gram gold bars

Gold is traditionally priced by the ounce. But if you purchase a smaller amount, then you'll pay less for your gold, even if it means starting with less. With 28 grams in an ounce, investors can buy multiple 1-gram gold bars, for example, without coming close to having to pay the price associated with the higher gold amount. It may not be the preferred amount of gold you'd want in your portfolio, but it does help you get started in the gold market. These bar sizes also tend to come with less costs for insurance and storage that heavier gold investments typically require, offering additional savings to investors.

Gold ETFs

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) may sound complicated (and expensive), but in reality, they're neither. These are funds traded on stock exchanges that allow investors to invest in gold at amounts much lower than an ounce (think one-tenth or even one-hundredth of an ounce). That said, the physical tangibility of investing in gold bars and coins of similar size will not be available with this option and it may require a more hands-on monitoring of the gold market than you may be comfortable with. So, go into a prospective gold ETF investment process clear-eyed, understanding what it can and can't offer in today's high gold price climate.

Fractional gold coins

Similar to the other options on this list, fractional gold coins allow investors to get started with gold at an amount less than one troy ounce. This gold type is also worth researching for those investors who prefer to stay with the physical metal. They're affordable, accessible, and, thanks to the lower entry price point, easier to sell should you want to readjust your gold allocations in the future. Just be careful when buying larger quantities, however, as storage and insurance concerns may come into play if there's a lot of physical gold to manage.

The bottom line

An elevated gold price point doesn't mean investors have to look to alternative assets. With options like 1-gram gold bars, gold ETFs and fractional gold coins, either individually or in combination with one another, investors can still secure the benefits a gold investment has always offered without having to pay today's elevated costs to get it. That said, the traditional gold investing advice of limiting it to 10% or less of your portfolio still applies, even at the lower entry price points. By keeping your gold a limited but vital portion of your overall portfolio, you'll improve your long-term chances of investing success.