Charges against Georgia high school shooter's dad echo precedent set in historic Crumbley case

Authorities continue to investigate motive behind Apalachee High School shooting Authorities continue to investigate motive behind Apalachee High School shooting 07:21

(CBS DETROIT) - The father of the 14-year-old accused of killing two students and two teachers at a Georgia high school was charged in connection with the shooting. His charges follow in the wake of the convictions of two Michigan parents after a school shooting carried out by their child.

Colin Gray, 54, has been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children, in the shooting that happened at Apalachee High School Wednesday morning. The 14-year-old suspect was charged with four counts of felony murder.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey said the charges come from Colin Gray "knowingly allowing his son to possess a weapon." The father was in court Friday morning, where a judge told him he could face up to 180 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

The father of the shooting suspect being charged comes after the historic case of James and Jennifer Crumbley, who were sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter, becoming the first parents in the U.S. to be convicted in a mass school shooting carried out by their child.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were held responsible for their roles in the Oxford High School shooting that killed four students — Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre and Hana St. Juliana — and injured seven other people on Nov. 30, 2021.

During their trials, the prosecution argued that the Crumbley parents ignored their son's mental health needs and purchased the gun that he used in the shooting.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, the prosecutor in the Crumbley case who set the precedent for prosecuting parents in mass school shootings, reacted to the news that the Georgia suspect's father was charged in an interview with CNN Thursday.

"My reaction is rage because you know it the prosecution of the Crumbleys was never, ever meant to be a floodgate of charges against parents, because it was such an egregious set of facts," said McDonald. "I share the emotions of the entire country that, even after that well-publicized case, we're still here."

Former federal prosecutor and defense attorney Rick Convertino, appearing on CBS News Detroit to discuss the shooting at Apalachee before it was revealed that the shooter's father had been charged, noted the differences between the gun laws in Georgia and Michigan and claimed "gun culture" is different in Georgia than it is in Michigan. Georgia passed a law in 2022 that allowed residents to carry without a permit, which means adults do not need to have a permit to buy or carry buy rifles, shotguns or handguns.

One of the most significant differences, according to Convertino, is with the gun storage laws. "In Georgia, there's no specific child-preventive act that requires the guns to be secured and safe from unrestricted children to have access to it," said Convertino.

There is also no gun lock law in Georgia or any "red flag" laws that allow for the removal of guns from someone who is determined to be a risk for harming themselves or other people.

Georgia's laws are among the least strict in the nation, according to a CBS News analysis.

Michigan's new gun safety laws went into effect in February, a little over two years after the Oxford High School shooting.