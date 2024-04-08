James and Jennifer Crumbley: Everything leading up to the sentencing for parents of Oxford High School shooter

A look at the sentencing documents for James and Jennifer Crumbley

(CBS DETROIT) - James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the Oxford High School shooter, will be sentenced on Tuesday after being found guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the school shooting.

The parents are the first in the U.S. to be held responsible for a school shooting committed by their child after their son killed four students and injured seven others in the Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30, 2021.

Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews will decide the sentencing for the parents. Prosecutors are asking Matthews to sentence them to 10 to 15 years in prison.

CBS News Detroit will stream live coverage of the sentencing hearing, starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9.

Here are key events that happened leading up to the sentencing of the Crumbley parents:

Nov. 30, 2021: The Oxford High School Shooting

The Oxford High School shooting happened on Nov. 30, 2021. It began at about 12:51 p.m. as the shooter emerged from a school bathroom and began shooting.

Dispatch centers began receiving hundreds of 911 calls at 12:52 p.m.

Justin Shilling, 17, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Tate Myre, 16, and Hana St. Juliana, 14, were killed in the shooting. Seven other people, including a teacher, were injured.

Authorities took the shooter into custody at 1 p.m.

Dec. 1, 2021: Oxford shooter charged as adult

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the Oxford High School shooter, who was 15 years old at the time of the shooting, was charged as an adult.

He was charged with one count of terrorism causing, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

Dec. 4, 2021: Parents found after prosecutor issues charges

Authorities found James and Jennifer Crumbley inside an art studio in an industrial building in Detroit on Dec. 4. Officials accused the parents of fleeing after it was announced that charges were going to be issued against them.

Their attorneys claimed James and Jennifer Crumbley didn't intend to flee.

They were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter for their role in the shooting.

March 1, 2022: Shooter stays in Oakland County Jail

Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe rejected a request for the shooter to be transferred to Children's Village, a facility for teens, and ruled that the shooter would remain at the Oakland County Jail.

Rowe said a transfer was risky for other individuals at Children's Village and would burden the understaffed workers.

The shooter's basic needs were being met, and he was being kept separate from the adult inmates. A hearing like this is held each month for minor defendants who are being held in adult jails.

June 22, 2022: Parents to face charges, judge rules

A judge ruled that James and Jennifer Crumbley would face involuntary manslaughter charges despite their attempts to quash them.

Oct. 24, 2022: Shooter pleads guilty

The shooter withdrew his intent to pursue an insanity defense and pleaded guilty to all charges against him on Oct. 24, 2022.

Aug. 17, 2023: Shooter's Miller hearing concludes

The final day of the shooter's Miller hearing took place on August 17. This hearing was held to determine if the shooter could be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Sept. 29, 2023: Shooter will get to life in prison, no parole

After his Miller hearing, Judge Kwame Rowe ruled that the shooter would be sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole.

Oct. 3, 2023: Crumbley parents to stand trial

It was determined that James and Jennifer Crumbley would stand trial after the Michigan Supreme Court denied an appeal on behalf of the parents to have their case tossed.

Nov. 13, 2023: Parents granted separate trials

James and Jennifer Crumbley were granted separate trials after their attorneys claimed it was necessary to "avoid prejudice" and "promote fairness."

Dec. 8, 2023: Shooter formally sentenced

The Oxford High School shooter was formally sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Jan. 23, 2024: Trial of Jennifer Crumbley begins

Jury selection for Jennifer Crumbley's trial began on Jan. 23, and the first day of testimony was Jan. 25.

The mother's trial began with her attorney, Shannon Smith, quoting Taylor Swift lyrics during her opening statements and was followed by a debate over whether or not the shooter and his psychiatrists would testify.

Several people testified, including a woman who owned the farm where Jennifer Crumbley boarded her horses, a former coworker, the shooter's school counselor and the former dean of students, who said he had no "reasonable suspicion" to search the shooter's backpack during a meeting they had with his parents the morning of the shooting.

Feb. 1, 2024: Jennifer Crumbley takes the stand

Jennifer Crumbley took the stand in her trial. She testified about her affair with Brian Meloche, said she didn't believe her son needed therapy for his mental health and placed blame on her husband James, who she said was responsible for purchasing and storing the gun.

Feb. 6, 2024: Jennifer Crumbley found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

A jury found Jennifer Crumbley guilty of all four counts of involuntary manslaughter after deliberating for 11 hours.

Feb. 22, 2024: Judge denies James Crumbley's request for venue change

A judge denied James Crumbley's request for a change of venue for his involuntary manslaughter trial. His attorney argued that he couldn't get a fair trial in Oakland County after his wife's trial.

March 5, 2024: Trial of James Crumbley begins

Jury selection for the trial of James Crumbley began on March 5. After the jury was seated, several of the same people called to testify during his wife's trial were also called to testify in his trial.

A witness called who didn't testify in his wife's trial was David Metzke, a Detroit officer who responded to the Detroit building where James and Jennifer were found.

March 14, 2024: James Crumbley found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

After a nearly week-long trial, a jury found James Crumbley guilty on all four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

April 3, 2024: Prosecutors seek 10 to 15 years for parents

The prosecution is seeking 10 to 15 years in prison for James and Jennifer Crumbley, according to court documents submitted on April 3.

In addition to this, Jennifer Crumbley requested to serve her sentence at her attorney's guest house, and the prosecution released threatening jail calls James Crumbley made against Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

What's next?

James and Jennifer will be sentenced on April 9.

CBS News Detroit will stream live coverage starting at 9 a.m.

