George Floyd's funeral service is being held at Fountain of Praise Church in Houston on Tuesday, June 9 — just over two weeks after his death at the hands of Minneapolis police set off nationwide protests. A public viewing was held Monday afternoon at the church.

There will be 500 people allowed at the church, which is 25% of the church's capacity of 2,000. Seating arrangements and entry lines will comply with social distancing protocols. Everyone will have to enter through metal detectors and each person's temperature will be checked before entering.

How to watch George Floyd's funeral service

What: George Floyd's funeral service in Houston, Texas

Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, Texas Online stream: Watch live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Watch live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device Follow: Updates on CBSNews.com

Guests will be invited by the Floyd family, and the church is expecting dignitaries and celebrities in attendance, CBS Houston affiliate KHOU reported.

Organizers have confirmed that Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Reverend Al Sharpton, attorney Benjamin Crump, Slim Thug, Leela James, Paul Wall, Floyd Mayweather, Congressman Al Green and Bishop James Dixon will attend, KHOU reported.

Sharpton is expected to deliver the eulogy, as he did at a memorial service in Minneapolis last Thursday. Dr. Remus E. Wright and Pastor Mia K. Wright of the Fountain of Praise Church will deliver the life celebration salutation. Crump is also expected to speak.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden met with Floyd's family on Monday ahead of the funeral, said Crump, an attorney for the family. Crump said the former vice president spent more than an hour with Floyd's family members.

"He listened, heard their pain, and shared in their woe. That compassion meant the world to this grieving family," Crump tweeted.

A second memorial service was held Saturday for Floyd in Raeford, North Carolina, where he was born. Jeremy Collins, a representative for North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's office, presented a flag to Floyd's family, who were dressed in white. Ruby Floyd, a relative, said "God is on our side."

One of Floyd's uncles, Isaac Floyd, sang an emotional "I Won't Complain" at the service.

Floyd grew up in Houston's historic Third Ward and graduated from Jack Yates High School. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner called the services for Floyd a chance for the city to "come together," KHOU reported.

"Now it's even bigger than George," Turner said. "It's about doing the right thing. Justice For George. But Justice for George now means justice for a lot of people as well."

Following Tuesday's service, Floyd will be laid to rest next to his mother at a cemetery in Pearland, Texas.