Decades after son's death, Amadou Diallo's mother reflects on Floyd case: "My wound was open again" For many Americans, the protests about police brutality and systemic racism are a reminder that we've been here before. As part of the CBS News special, "Justice for All," Gayle King heard from the mother of Amadou Diallo. She says George Floyd's death triggered memories of her own son's killing at the hands of police more than 20 years earlier.