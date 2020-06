Amadou Diallo’s mother, Kadiatou, on his dreams of America and her hope for change Twenty-one years ago, Kadiatou Diallo’s son, Amadou Diallo, was killed by New York City police officers. Thinking he was reaching for a gun, they fired 41 shots at Amadou. Now, Kadiatou reflects on who her son was, his dreams of America, and what progress can be made in how police see black men after George Floyd’s death.