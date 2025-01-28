Michigan Sen. Gary Peters says he won't seek reelection, opening up key battleground seat

Washington — Sen. Gary Peters, a Michigan Democrat, said he won't seek reelection in 2026, in a surprise announcement that opens up a key seat in the battleground state.

Peters, 66, has represented Michigan in the Senate since 2015, after serving in the House. He worked as chairman of the Senate Democratic campaign arm in the last two cycles.

The announcement creates an open seat in battleground Michigan, which has flipped in the presidential races between President Trump in 2016 to former President Joe Biden in 2020 and back to Mr. Trump in 2024. Biden administration Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, an Indiana native who recently moved to Michigan, is "taking a serious look" at the race, a source familiar with his plans said.

Though Peters would have faced a reelection fight in the state that Mr. Trump won, incumbents generally enjoy easier reelection bids than a newcomer. Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin won the race in the 2024 election for an open seat.

Peters, who has had a key role in Democratic campaigning efforts in recent years, said he plans to "actively campaign to ensure we elect a dynamic Democratic candidate to be the next U.S. senator from Michigan."

In a video announcing his decision Tuesday morning, Peters outlined the various chapters of his life, stressing that his "most important chapter" continues as a "husband, father, and now a new grandfather."

Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan questions a witness during a hearing on July 11, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Jemal Countess/Getty Images for JDRF

"After three terms in the House and two terms in the Senate, I believe now is time for me to write a few more paragraphs in my current chapter, and then turn over the reins," Peters said. "I will therefore not seek reelection in 2026."

Peters celebrated his 16 years representing the people of Michigan, saying together with his staff, "we have been able to navigate around a tough, hyper-partisan political environment, and successfully pass practical, substantive, bipartisan legislation." The Michigan Democrat touted legislation strengthening border security, providing support to veterans and service members, enhanced protection for the Great Lakes, among other things.

"I have two more years remaining in my current term, and there's more work to do," Peters said, outlining that he intends to work on lowering costs for Americans and protecting democratic values.

Peters said his service in Congress "has been the honor of my life," calling it "a humbling responsibility given to me by the voters of the state that I love."

"I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to serve, and I believe my work has left our country a better place," Peters added.

contributed to this report.